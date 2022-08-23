Just like that, the summer is over and high school sports is underway for the 2022-23 season.
Student athletes in football and volleyball at Fairfield, Dutton/Brady and Power have a little over a week of practices in the books and are preparing for their opening contests.
Football
Fairfield — The Fairfield/Augusta football team has a good number of players this season with 39 out to play. In his third year as head coach, Greg Misner is pleased with the turnout and the hard work from the team during two-a-day practices that started on Aug. 12.
“We have seven seniors returning this year,” Misner said. “They have shown great leadership during practice and have plenty of talent to lead the team.” From there the numbers are fairly even for the juniors, sophomores and freshmen. Cooper Christensen will have the nod as the team’s starting quarterback. Misner said he shared the duties as the QB last year before suffering an injury that diminished his playing time.
Fans can expect to see the team use a combination of both a running and passing game this year on offense. “Cooper and Izzy Perez (the Eagles’ second quarterback) have been throwing well since practice started and they have several capable receivers down the field,” Misner said. The same can be said for the running game, the coach added. “We have a good line this year for running the ball and it will be run by committee with four or five players to choose from.”
Joining the Eagles are three players from Augusta. This is the fifth year of the cooperative between the two schools in football. “We are pleased to have three players, a junior and two freshmen, from Augusta on the team,” Misner said. They play under the Eagle mascot, but Misner said as a team they try hard to make the players feel welcome and meld the two schools and communities together as one team. In fact, if you look at some of the gear, you will spot an Elk alongside the Eagle.
Coaching with Misner is Tanner Mayer in his second year and first-year coaches Adam Schilling and John Retan.
The opening contest for the team was to be against Bigfork on a neutral field. “We were unable to secure the venue (Griz Stadium in Missoula). We were hoping to meet and play on Aug. 25 and decided together to forgo the game,” Misner said.
Their first game instead will be held on Sept. 2 in Whitehall, a non-conference game. They will be on road on Sept. 9 at Lincoln County, a re-match of last year’s first round play-off game they lost to Eureka. Their first home game will be held Sept. 16 against Thompson Falls.
As it is every year, Misner said the conference will be tough. He sees Malta and Glasgow as two of the tougher opponents the Eagles will face, but they will also face Cut Bank, who Misner said has improved along with a better Wolf Point team. “Basically, there is no off week,” the coach said.
Titans — The Power-Dutton/Brady Titans have 18 players out for the six-man football team, 14 from Power and four from Dutton/Brady. The team has some pretty big shoes to fill, having finished as the state runners up in six-man in 2021. “We lost a great group of seniors, but have some good kids ready to step up and play this year,” Titans head coach Tom Tranmer said. “They now have that feeling of what it is like to play in the playoffs and want to achieve similar success.”
Several of the returning players saw time on the field last year. “In a number of games last year, the underclass members had the opportunity to play and gain game experience,” coach said. “Plus, they all practice every day against the seniors, holding their own most days.”
The Titans have just one senior out this year Garrett Wilmarth from Power. Aiden Reeves from Dutton/Brady will be the team’s quarterback.
Returning to help Tranmer coach are assistants Darrell Laubach and Lee Taylor. “We are a tight coaching group and know each other well,” Tranmer said.
The coaches have been pleased with the intensity of the practices and how hard the players are working as they prepare for the season.
Competition will be fierce again this year in six-man statewide along with the Titans conference. Coach Tranmer said they will have to be ready to play every week. The team opens their season against West Yellowstone. “It will be a long trip, however not as bad as last year’s to Medicine Lake,” Tranmer laughed. They play the Wolverines at 2 p.m. on Aug. 27.
This year, the team plays five home games, three in Power and two in Dutton. Their first home game is Sept. 2 against Heart Butte in Power with the varsity starting at 7 p.m.
Volleyball
Fairfield — On the volleyball court, the Fairfield Lady Eagles have 21 playing this season. They have just two seniors Darrah Rogers and Avery Schubarth. Joining them are seven juniors, five sophomores and six freshmen.
Coaches for the Eagles are Mary Mathison in her second year as head coach and assistants Kari Schubarth and Kirsten Passmore.
“Last year we had a very senior-laden team with those eight players battling for much of the varsity time,” Mathison said. “Darrah and Avery shared rotations with the seniors last year as did returns Emma Schenk, Brynn Kolste and Kail Bouma.”
Schenk took on a new role last year as libero and will continue in that role again this year. Schubarth and Bouma are the two varsity setters.
“We will be younger in age and experience this year,” coach Mathison said. “We are seeing a lot of good things on the court that will hopefully build the program and carry through not just this year but for the next couple.”
The ladies open at the Choteau High School preseason tournament this week. The junior varsity and C squad plays Thursday after school and the varsity all-day both Friday and Saturday. They will have their first matches at home the following week playing Belt on Aug. 30 and Choteau on Sept. 1.
The Eagles will play three levels with schools that have C squad, junior varsity and varsity. Home matches start at 4:15 and continue with 20-minute warm-up breaks between games.
Power-Dutton/Brady — The Power and Dutton/Brady girls will be playing together for the volleyball season. Following the first practice for Dutton/Brady it was determined there weren’t enough players to field a team and the two school districts came together and are working with the Montana High School Association to form a cooperative.
Willie Widhalm, athletic director at Power, said there has been a lot happening in the past week since practice started for the girls and more work needs to be done this coming week to make sure everything is handled correctly. The Dutton/Brady School Board approved the co-op during their Aug. 18 meeting. Power’s board will meet on Aug. 22 to vote on the cooperative.
Widhalm said if all parties agree as is anticipated, there will be between 15 to 18 girls out with four or five from Dutton/Brady. The girls will play the Power schedule and will be Pirates for the volleyball season. The two schools are working on a schedule where one game will be held in Dutton for the Dutton/Brady schools’ homecoming celebration and they will hold senior night at the same time.
Because of the lack of numbers and time frame in forming the cooperative, the Dutton/Brady girls are behind on the number of practices needed to play. “We are working on getting the needed practice for all the girls and will see them on the court as soon as it is possible,” Widhalm said. The Lady Pirates’ first match will be in Power on Thursday, Aug. 25, against Belt. They will participate in a tournament Aug. 27 in Sunburst.
At the start of the season, both school districts had hired volleyball coaching staffs. Widhalm said once the paperwork is completed and the boards both agree to the cooperative, the layout of the coaching staff will be determined. He added the coaches at both schools, along with the administration and athletic directors want to see the girls play.
As a side note, Widhalm said number of participants in girls basketball is expected to be just the reverse, with Power not having enough to field a team and Dutton/Brady having more. The two school districts are anticipating doing just the opposite during that season with the Power girls going to Dutton/Brady and following the DiamondBacks’ schedule and holding one game in Power for senior night.