The 2022 Power School Hall of Fame committee members — Chairman Carla Pfeifle and Rhad Keel, Mark Lehman and Lee Taylor — met Jan. 17 and defined the organization’s mission and selection criteria.
The new mission statement reads: “The mission of the Power School Hall of Fame is to pay tribute and give lasting recognition to those individuals who have made a difference in their community or achieved a high level of success in their area of expertise. By highlighting their achievements we hope to especially inspire the students and staff of Power School, and also the Power community.”
The mission statement and nominating forms are available online. You can find the nominating form at: https://mcusercontent.com/67eb5ff866d8860723e0b2a90/files/06af1001-20e7-4bb9-32a1-93636927a5ad/HOF_Nomination_Form.pdf
The deadline for nominations is March 1. The Hall of Fame Banquet will be held on May 20 and more information will come out on that at a later date.
Candidates eligible for nomination must meet the following criteria:
•Must be a graduate, teacher, administrator or staff member of Power Public School.
•Past graduates become eligible for nomination 20 years after graduation from PHS.
•Teachers, administrators or staff members must have served at Power Public School a minimum of seven years.
•Teachers, administrators or staff members are eligible for nomination five years after their careers. Candidates who work to age 65 years or older are eligible in the year following their retirement.
•Individuals must have had a distinguished career. For example, they should have received recognition from their peers for their career accomplishments in the form of awards or honors.
•Individuals must have consistently demonstrated an unyielding dedication to community service and to improving the lives of others.