The Swim Day festivities were again a success in 2022. The three-day event was well attended and received, with the funds raised being passed on to the Fairfield swimming pool for operation and maintenance.
Fairfield Junior Women’s Club members were in charge of heading the events for this year’s celebration, with the theme being, “There’s Gnome Place Like Home.” Various decorations, floats and other themed inclusions in the event were present, all depicting gnome-themed setups.
Swim Day treasurer Marci Shaw said it looks to be another very good year. Without all of the money being counted and expenses paid, she estimated $20,000 will be raised for the pool.
“Biggest events include the water slides/bounce house. Kids games revenue was up, food looked to be huge, golf was big again,” she added. “And, of course, the mainstay of silent and live auction and raffles was good as well. The car show more than doubled and face painting, a popular booth, raised $400.”
The weekend kicked off July 14 with a family pool party. During the fun, the pool had movies playing and sold shaved ice and other treats.
On July 15, the Fairfield VFW brought out “Raging Dragon” for the famous street dance downtown. Multiple businesses remained open to make food for everyone enjoying the dance. A few other businesses served drinks late into the night, as well.
An anonymous donor allowed the committee to rent waterslides and a bouncy house for the weekend. The swimming pool contributed by selling $10 yellow wristbands that gave kids access to both for the day.
There were several winners awarded throughout the weekend. Callie Lagge put together the first annual trivia night at Harvest Hills Golf Course July 14, with each table having a team of people. Mark and Kelly McInerney, Dustin and Joni Gordon, Tim and Tasha Johnson, and Lindsey Ratliff’s team won the evening competition. The event had a surprisingly huge turnout, with at least a dozen teams taking part.
The 11 a.m. parade included vehicles and floats of all kinds, with many impressive gnome-based ideas.
“Once again the Fairfield Swim Day celebration was a huge success,” said Vonnie Jacobson, Swim Day committee chairwoman. “The success isn’t just measured in the amount that is raised for the daily operation and maintenance of the pool, but also by the overall support from the businesses and community in donating, working and attending activities throughout the three days.”
Jacobson said there were several new events this year including trivia and a kids’ triathlon, and the return of the fun run, bingo and keg hockey. “From all reports, the new events plus those brought back were well received and enjoyed by all who participated,” Jacobson said.
“Just a huge thank you once again for everyone who contributed in whatever way making possible to offer a safe and fun place for the youngsters of Fairfield and the bench to swim,” Jacobson concluded.
The award winners of the parade and car show are:
•Drill team — Sparkettes of Montana, first.
•Pet and Doll — wagon: Katie Dalton and children, “Gnomes in Bloom” (Blossoms and Blooms), first; motorized: Fairfield Girl Scout Troop, “Scouting Through the Gnome Forest,” first.
•Non-commercial — FHS Class of 1972, first; Fairfield Swimmers, second; Teton Steam and Gas Association, third.
•Commercial — First Bank of Montana Fairfield, “Gnomes at Home in Fairfield,” first.
•Antiques — Charlie Watson, Fairfield, Model T, first.
•Classics — Stan Reeverts, Sun River, 1957 Chevy and Airstream Trailer, first; Harold and Shirley Klinker, Fairfield, 1967 Dodge Polaris, second; Cory Wells, Great Falls, 1964 Thunderbird, third.
•Horses — Katie Hatch, Fairfield Gnome Rider, first; Axel Hatch, Fairfield Gnome Rider, second; Cal and Gunner Hatch Gnome Riders, third (tie).
•Restored farm equipment — Orville Grasdock, 1954 John Deere R, first.
•Street Rods — Roger Sands, Great Falls, 2016 Super Bee, first.
•Corvettes — Raym Oakley, Fairfield, 2001 Corvette, first; Rochelle Sand, Great Falls, 1981 Custom Corvette, second; Harold and Shirley Klinker, Fairfield, 1989 Corvette, third.
Live auction buyers were: homemade pies during the year, donated by Marlene Konen, Logan Clark; Lowry Bridge painting, donated by Dianne Hausmann, Kelly McInerney; gnome/wheat metal art, donated by Nikki Gulick-Iron Horse Metal Art, Jaylynn Parcel; Fairfield, Montana art piece, donated by Lindsey Ratliff, Marci Shaw; St. Paul Church framed photo, donated by Kelcy Bouma-Wildwillow Photography, Ross Fitzgerald; “gnomebody” home painting, donated by Janice Loss, David Stordahl; backyard paradise kit, donated by HL Adventures, Jodi Huhn; handmade quilt, donated by Sylvia Waters, Mike Johnson.
Raffle winners were: water pad, donated by Nate and Shelley Batson, John Schenk; Yeti Cooler and goodies, donated by Northwest Livestock, Kristen Ostberg; rolling toolbox, donated by 7-Electric, Brad Evans; tip swing, donated by Jen Barnett, Randy Teeter; rolling cooler and goodies, donated by VJ’s Studio and Shear Delight, Debbie Briscoe; bike, donated by VFW Servicemen’s Club, Vicky Miller; egg chair, donated by Kendal and Joe Weaver, Tasha Johnson.