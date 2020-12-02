Jordan Schroeder and his family held their sixth annual “Pumpkins for a Cause” event on Oct. 3 at the family farm outside of Fairfield.
Pumpkins for a Cause is a one-day event taking place each fall where people in the community are encouraged to come out, pick pumpkins and take a hayride, leaving behind a donation which is given to the nonprofit organization selected for the annual event. Each year, Jordan selects a nonprofit to benefit from the donations received through the event and this year, selected the Great Falls Rescue Mission.
Coordinators say the weather was beautiful during the event and they saw a record number of participants at the event. Visitors wore masks and social distanced while picking pumpkins and gourds and taking a hayride.
This year, Jordan added a drive-through pumpkin patch option for those who still wanted to participate in the event but remain a safe distance away from others. Other community members who did not attend in-person chose to contribute to the Great Falls Rescue Mission through their website with an online donation referencing Jordan’s Pumpkins for a Cause.
The funds collected from the pumpkin event in addition to the online donations received were used in creating the total amount awarded this year. Jordan presented a check to the Great Falls Rescue Mission for $8,003.
Jordan and family would like to thank the community for the tremendous support of this year’s event. They would also like to thank the volunteers who assisted with everything from harvesting pumpkins, baling hay for the hayrides, setting up the pumpkin patch and to running the event itself.
The family is already looking ahead to the planning of next year’s event.