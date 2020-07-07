The Dutton Fun Day classic car and motorcycle show with live music on the lawn of the Legion hall, scheduled for July 11, has been postponed due to COVID-19 concerns in Teton County.
Lanny Christman, the chairman of the car show, elected to postpone the event to be on the safe side given the increase in cases in Teton County over the past week. The Fun Day committee had elected to not hold any other events earlier in the summer. Chairman Dan Schuler earlier in the summer said it was a hard decision to cancel Fun Day.
Schuler said the Fun Day Committee last September made its annual donation for this summer’s pool operating costs, but without the fundraiser this year, there won’t be a donation for the 2021 pool season. Fun Day 2019 raised $13,500 for the pool.
The committee realizes the businesses and residents in Dutton and surrounding communities have been hit hard by closures and reduction in business due to COVID-19. However, they have been asked by a number of people where they can donate to the swimming pool. Schuler said checks can be sent to Dutton Fun Day account, 1450 18th Road N.E., Dutton, MT 59433.
The Dutton swimming pool opened for the season on June 25. Sarah Feldmann, pool manager, said they appreciate all of the support the town’s pool receives. She emphasized the pool would not be able to operate without the help of Dutton Fun Day and the community. Like Schuler, Feldmann said they will be okay for this season; next summer may be a little harder.
The Fun Day money helps with the operation of the pool, Feldmann explained. “We are so lucky to have other donations and fundraising the go towards the upkeep and improvements at the pool,” she said.
Prior to opening this summer, there were two major improvements made at the Dutton pool— a new pool tarp and new decking.
“Thanks to the fundraising efforts of the Dutton Civic Club and the alumni of Dutton/Brady and Power Schools for your generosity in your donations of time and money to help our small community purchase pool new tarps,” Feldman said. “It is like night and day, the difference between what was on the pool before and the new cover today. They are amazing and the lifeguards love the ease of moving them and putting them on and off the pool.”
Feldmann, who has managed the pool for three years, didn’t know how long the old cover had been in use, but another source estimated the wear and tear on the tarps had been done over 20 years or more. “There were holes and the insulation was wearing out,” she added. “Not to mention the rust on the system used to pull the cover over the pool.”
The Civic Club raised the $10,000-plus needed for the cover through a letter campaign to school alumni. Feldmann said she was very impressed and appreciated the support from the civic club and the alumni.
An anonymous donation in memory of Emma Loney, a Dutton-Brady
Public School student who died in a car accident with her mother in May, was also given to the pool. The funds were used to pay for new decking on the pool.
The pool manager said not only was it a community effort in raising funds, it was a community effort in getting the pool ready and completing these two projects. She thanked Randall and Aidan Reeve; Dan and Nicole Schuler; Tom DeMars; Clint, Candace and Tyler Ellsworth and Brent and Jake Feldmann for volunteering their time to plan and complete the new decking and cement work. She also thanked Cheri Fuhringer, Evan Gouchenor and Jeremiah Kjensmo for fixing the plumbing and helping with pool setup.
“The pool is definitely a community affair and what a generous community we live in to give of their time and money,” she said.