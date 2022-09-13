The Fairfield High School 2022 homecoming celebration will be held Sept. 12-17 with a theme of television shows.
Activities throughout the week will include dress-up days, hall decorations, volley-ball and football contests, a tailgate and a parade. The floats and hall decorations will be based off whatever television show the class chooses.
The volleyball team will play Rocky Boy on Thursday. The start time for the C squad game will be 4:15 p.m. with other games following 15 minutes after the conclusion of the previous one. The student council is planning to have a bonfire after the game if weather conditions permit. Parents and community members are invited to join the stu-dent body for the bonfire in the parking lot on southeast corner of the school.
On Friday, there will be an earlier start time for the parade down Central Avenue, at 4 p.m. The football team will face off against a tough squad from Thompson Falls with the game also starting earlier, at 6 p.m.
The homecoming royalty will be crowned during halftime. The senior queen and king candidates are Addie Pearson, Lexis Dauwalder, Isaac Lauver and Beau Peace. The junior candidates for princess and prince are Brynlee Bakken, Kail Bouma, McCoy Banner and Blake Pearson.
First Bank of Montana and Eagle Pride are hosting a tailgate party under the new pavilion behind the elementary school starting at 5 p.m. They will be serving pulled pork sandwiches, baked beans, coleslaw, chips and brownies. They are asking for a free-will donation for the meal, and all the proceeds will go to benefit the youth of the Fairfield community.
The student council is also hosting a movie night for the high school students in the gym after the football game with popcorn and snacks provided.
The week rounds out on Saturday with the volleyball team facing off against Cut Bank starting at 1 p.m.
After the past couple of years dealing with all the Covid-related restrictions, this will be the first year since 2019 that they have been able to get back to the traditional homecoming activities, junior high and high school Principal Paul Wilson said. “Everyone at the Fairfield Public Schools is looking forward to seeing Fairfield show its support for the school and its student athletes,” he said.