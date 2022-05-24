The Dutton/Brady High School Class of 2022 — the “Bro Club” made up of six boys and no girls — said farewell to their high school days during commencement on May 21 in the DBHS gymnasium.
The graduation program featured promotion of eighth-graders, music by the high school band and junior high choir, under the direction of Luke Juras, speakers and a slide show.
Superintendent Erica Allen asked the audience for a round of applause for the missing member of the Class of 2022 — Nash Coffman, who died in an accident in his home when he was only 11 years old. The members of Nash’s class set a chair on stage with a black jersey over the back, showing his name and the number 11. They also included Nash’s picture in their senior slide show.
Joshua Castaneda received the Nels and Irene Hemstad Salutatorian’s Award of $500 and a trophy, a Montana Science, Technology, Engineering, Math and Healthcare Scholarship of $1,000 (renewable for up to four years), the Mary Larson/Boe Brothers Scholarshiop of $600, and a University of Montana Academic Achievement Scholarship of $2,000 (also renewable for up to four years).
Castaneda plans to attend UM majoring in wildlife biology and theater acting.
In his speech, he encouraged his classmates to live by a quote that he made up: “Never regret; learn and improve.”
“It means don’t regret anything, because in everything is a lesson to be learned, an obstacle to get over, something to make you stronger, better, kinder, and more ready for the rest of the road ahead,” he said. “I haven’t been perfect, but without any of the embarrassing moments, the painful periods, and the high-flying feelings, I would have never progressed and become the person I am today.”
He also said people shouldn’t waste time on regret. “Regretting an action helps with nothing, it only uses the time you could be using to fix that problem or help someone else not make that same mistake,” he said.
He thanked his classmates for taking him in and being his friends. “I started public school as just some random weird homeschool kid from Washington with no idea how things worked in school,” he said. “These guys were there for me and made the transition much easier than I thought it would be.”
Castaneda said he hopes they will be able to keep in touch as they go their separate ways. “Let us all remember the lessons we have learned through the mistakes we have made and be better people than we have been before,” he said. “And as we move on with our lives and go our separate ways, I hope we all learn something along the way and become the best people we can be.”
Jacob Feldmann, the class valedictorian, received the Chris Jensen Memorial Valedictorian Scholarship of $500 and trophy; an Oredigger Distinction Scholarship of $3,000 from Montana Tech, a $500 Elks Foundation Scholarship, a $500 American Legion Auxiliary Scholarship, a Montana STEM Scholarship of $1,000 (renewable for up to four years), the Mountain View Cooperative Scholarship of $1,000, the Dutton Civic Club Scholarship of $500, the Alumni of Dutton-Brady Scholarship of $500, a Mary Larson/Boe Brothers Scholarship of $1,200, the Dutton/Brady Pepsi Scholarship of $500 and the Coach Hitch Memorial Scholarship of $500.
Feldmann plans to attend Montana Tech at Butte, majoring in mechanical engineering.
In his speech, Feldmann talked about all the teachers and coaches at DB Public Schools who taught him invaluable lessons and thanked the administration, parents and community members for their support.
“The purpose of school is to teach children how to become successful adults. Don’t worry teachers, the blood, sweat, and tears you put into your job were not in vain,” he said.
Lessons he learned, among others, he said, include holding tightly to the friends who become family, working hard to achieve big rewards, always showing up for those we love and encouraging those who are struggling, finding the fun in everything we do, caring for others unconditionally even when they make it hard, being comfortable with the uncomfortable and embracing our individuality, seeing the potential in oneself and others and striving for greatness, focusing on what is most important and living life to the fullest.
His high school science teacher, he said, “taught me second chances are not always given, but when they are, they should be taken as an opportunity to better yourself.”
He said he will never forget Ms. Brant, who stepped up to fill the shop teacher position after teacher Brent Hitchcock died.
“She brought in representatives from Northern University to allow us to take dual credit welding, and would invite Logan Fleshman and Steve Brandt in to assist us in ways that she didn’t know how,” he said. “I will never forget how Ms. Brandt took the task of teaching here in Dutton head on for the sake of loving us boys. Ms. Brant taught me to reach out for help when needed, and to be there for the people you love.”
“As the Dutton/Brady class of 2022’s school journey comes to an end, I can finally look back at all the valuable lessons that I have learned from my teachers, role models and friends,” he said. “The relationships I have formed will never be forgotten and will always be a foundation for my life. Though not every moment was perfect, each memory I have here shaped me into the man I’ve become today. With all the knowledge I've gained from my time in this school, my final words to the graduating class behind me are: When life shuts a door, open it again. That’s how they work.”
The seniors chose high school math teacher Todd Bishop as their commencement speaker. He promptly gave them a math quiz that made them think about how many days and hours they have spent in school preparing for this moment.
“The senior class was distinguished in many fields of endeavor and we have been very proud of their accomplishments,” he said in his brief address. “From my experience since high school graduation exactly 44 years ago on this date, you may not be able to see the infinite possibilities or paths your journey through life will take you.”
He encouraged the boys to follow the paths of “most resistance” because they typically lead to the most rewards and told them to celebrate the good times and persevere through the bad times.
“I will dare you to make a positive difference in this world, help others, work hard, chase your dreams and do the best you can when opportunities arise,” he said.
The other seniors and their honors and post-graduate plans are:
•John Baringer who plans to work as a personal trainer at the Peak Health and Wellness Center in Great Falls and would like to own his own gym and be a social media influencer in the fitness industry. He has already completed his personal training certification and is a sales ambassador for Bucked Up health supplements and fitness apparel. Baringer received the Dutton/Brady School Board Scholarship of $100, given to the senior with the most improved grade-point average from freshman to senior year.
•Kellen Doheny who plans to attend Rocky Mountain College in Billings, majoring in aeronautical science to gain a professional pilot’s license. He received the RMC Presidential Scholarship of $13,000 a year (renewable for up to four years), a RMC Promise Grant of $8,237, a RMC Visit Scholarship of $500, a RMC Bear Grant of $360, a Federal Supplemental Education Opportunity Grant of $500, a Pell grant of $6,245, federal Work Study of $3,300, a Sun River Electrical Cooperative Scholarship of $1,000, and was named a KSEN Athlete of the Week, twice, once for football and basketball, and was a finalist for male Athlete of the Year.
•Tyler Ellsworth who will attend UM-Western in Dillon, majoring in kinesiology with the goal of becoming a physical therapist or athletic trainer. He received the Dutton Emergency Medical Services Scholarship of $300, the 3 Rivers Banner Scholarship of $1,000 the Mountain View Coop Scholarship of $1,000, the Mary Larson/Boe Brothers Scholarship of $1,200, the Julia Timmerman Memorial Scholarship of $500, the Dutton/Brady Booster Club Scholarship of $250, the Pepsi-Cola Bottling Scholarship of $500, the David Mead Memorial Scholarship of $500, a Montana Sheriff’s & Peace Officers’ Association Scholarship of $500, the Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizenship Award and was a KSEN Athlete of the Week for football.
•Gavin Sealey will attend Montana Tech at Butte, majoring in electrical engineering. He received a Montana STEM scholarship of $1,000 (renewable for up to four years).
Also recognized at the high school graduation were this spring’s DB eighth-graders who will be freshmen next year: Kayley Chapman-Roberts, Gauge Gemar, Jaydan Greyn, Concetta Wakkinen, Kalo Steen, Laurlynn Harrell and Gwendolyn Larson.
The school awarded Harrell with the eighth-grade citizenship award.