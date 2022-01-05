Singer and songwriter Wylie Gustafson will perform on Jan. 14, 2022, in Conrad at a benefit concert for the Front Range CASA nonprofit organization.
The concert will begin at 7 p.m. at the Orpheum Theater. Tickets at $20 per person will be sold at the door. There will also be an auction for a Samsung 65-inch television, donated by 3 Rivers Communications.
Gustafson is a native Montanan with 22 albums and three decades of performing, writing and recording. In 2020 Gustafson was inducted into the Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame. He is one of the few authentic voices of the American West who steadfastly celebrates and sings about the active rural culture of America.
When asked to define his music, Gustafson says, “We are a good-time cowboy band that hates to be boring. We also strike a note with the ranching and farming folks because their culture is what inspires a lot of our original music.”
Gustafson is also known for his yodeling talent. Gustafson is very involved in the community of Conrad and the surrounding area. He has volunteered to put on this concert because in his words, “I’m a big supporter of CASA.”
CASA stands for Court Appointed Special Advocate. Front Range CASA is a nonprofit organization including 20 volunteers that serve the Montana 9th Judicial District which includes Glacier, Pondera, Teton and Toole counties. Volunteers presently advocate for 68-plus children who are involved in the court system because of child abuse or neglect.
The job of a volunteer is to make recommendations regarding the best interest of the child to the court. Volunteers see the children they represent twice a month and attend all court hearings. To become a volunteer, one must complete 30 hours of mandatory training which cover understanding families and children, communicating as a CASA, information gathering, legal terminology, courtroom procedure and system protocol.