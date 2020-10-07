The Lewis and Clark County Board of County Commissioners approved a grant award to the Lewis and Clark County elections office from the Center for Tech and Civic Life in the amount of $215,000.
The grant is for planning and operating safe and secure election administration in Lewis and Clark County in 2020. It will be used for: COVID-19 prevention and response; places of deposit for voted ballots; equipment and materials to support sending and processing mail ballots; and nonpartisan voter education.
The grant must be spent by Dec. 31, and there is no county match requirement.
As part of this grant, the county will be doing extensive education and outreach on how to register and safely and securely vote in the general election. The majority of the grant money will be spent in the Lewis and Clark County communities.
All materials will be marked with Lewis and Clark County election office branding and is official Election Office correspondence.
“This funding gives us the opportunity to provide a lot of additional, non-partisan information on how to safely and securely vote in this election,” said Lewis and Clark County Election Administrator Audrey McCue. “People’s right to vote and their safety is important to us and we want to make it as easy as possible.”