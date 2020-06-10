The Dutton Town Council awarded the on-call engineering contact to Great West Engineering at the June 1 meeting.
The council received two bids and elected to stay with Great West, which has served the town for many years. The council members said they were pleased with the services they have received in the past and agreed to a seven-year contact with the firm.
During the meeting, Dutton Mayor Susan Fleshman informed the council of some issues the town has faced and challenges the crew is experiencing. She noted there had been water line problems which resulted in the entire town being shut down to prevent draining the water tank. She said the shutdown was unpreventable and there was not time to notify the residents of the shutdown.
Fleshman said she was not present at the time, but understood the troubles of those who were. One Dutton resident was very dissatisfied and made her feelings known.
The mayor explained in detail the reaction of the Dutton resident and also spoke of other complaints she and the town crew have received. Fleshman said it isn’t an easy job and wanted them to be aware of some of the issues that arise. She was also asking for their support and backing when needed.
At the May meeting, Fleshman informed the council the finances to replace the town’s water storage tank that sustained damage to the roof last winter are looking better following the insurance payment.
Fleshman said the town’s insurance company will pay $544,784 on the tank damage claim and possibly more once the new tank is built and inspectors can examine inside the old tank. “That is good news,” Fleshman said. “We can now move forward with the project knowing we will not have to increase water rates.”
The damage to the tank was discovered in early August 2019. The council agreed during an emergency meeting on Aug. 21 to replace the 27-year-old 500,000-gallon tank for an approximate cost of $762,000. With no apparent leaks, the tank has been operational with no problems throughout the winter and spring.
The total tank replacement project will cost approximately $1.6 million. The emergency contract for the project was offered to CC Contractors out of Havre, which was working on Phase 2 of the water project at the time the damage to the tank was discovered.
The contractors are just finishing the Phase 2 work and have already begun ground preparation and concrete work for the new storage tank. It was noted back in August and still holds true today, it will take approximately 12 weeks for roof material to be shipped. The mayor expects work on the tank to continue throughout the summer.
The council approved construction applications from Dave Evans for agreenhouse, Tyler Coffer for a re-built shed and Matt Luedtke for a four-foot fence.
The mayor also noted that insurance had paid $8,259 for water damage to the Depot roof.
The mayor also reviewed the audit report, stating there were eight findings, which is down from 15 findings the town had in previous audits. Fleshman reviewed each of the findings. She emphasized many were associated with the town changing from one computer software system to another over the last two years. Findings included not having an annual financial report filed timely, a budget that was not prepared for fiscal year 2020, expenses that were entered twice into the accounting system, enterprise fund transactions that were expended instead of being capitalized and loan transactions that were misallocated and detailed accounts receivable were not reconciled to the general ledger accounts receivable.
The mayor assured the council there is no money missing; the challenges have been in making the software changes. The town has worked with the auditors to rectify the problems associated with the program change and hope to have the system updated and be able to provide the needed documentation for future audits.
In responding to the town not having a capital asset list, Fleshman talked about the size of the town staff. She said overall, the town doesn’t have a large staff and this does cause problems when completing some of the reports and paperwork, such as the capital asset list. “We have not inventoried everything at this point. We continue to work on this, but will be dinged if it is not complete,” Fleshman said.
It was noted that performing the fire department relief association actuarial study has not been the responsibility of the town in the past but is usually generated by the fire department. It was agreed to work with the fire department to provide this document in the future.
Finance officer/clerk Jeremiah Kjensmo told the council of difficulties with the current computers in working with the software program for finances. He presented some options and was asked to provide detailed costs at the June meeting for the council’s consideration. Kjensmo gave an update at the June meeting but didn’t have detailed dollar figures to present.
The mayor thanked the Dutton Civic Club members for raising the needed funds to replace the cover at the swimming pool. She emphasized how important the support from the community and past alumni is in purchasing larger items for the pool, park and recreation. The council agreed to thank the club in person when possible and to place an ad of thanks in the Choteau Acantha.
The council was given an update on the opening of the pool, given current health concerns associated with COVID-19. Fleshman said at the June meeting that work has been done on the pool with the hopes of opening sometime in June.