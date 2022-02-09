The Fairfield school board awarded the bid for the elementary boiler to Falls Mechanical Services during the Jan. 17 board meeting.
Falls Mechanical and AT Klemens, both out of Great Falls, were the two companies that submitted bids. Falls Mechanical submitted the low bid with a base bid of $407,246 and an overall bid of $491,137. The overall bid includes as alternate one, an electrical panel for $3,891 and alternate two, controls for $80,000. The base bid from AT Klemens was for $564,000 and its overall bid was $657,300, which included $10,200 for the electrical panel and $83,100 for the controls.
The board approved the base bid from Falls Mechanical plus the alternate one for the electrical panel for a total bid of $411,137.
Before the board accepting the bid, Fairfield Superintendent Dustin Gordon reviewed the finances, and the district engineer for this project, Gary Morris, explained the two bids.
Gordon said the district has earmarked $360,000 from federal ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) funds for the project. The lowest bid is a little more than $50,000 higher and does not include a needed smaller unspecified amount for a contingency fund.
The district needs to determine whether the additional capital is available to award the bid that came in over the budgeted amount, Gordon informed the board. He and District Clerk Denise Grant outlined several sources where funds would be available from the district’s flex funds, the multi-district agreement and funds that have been set aside for building maintenance. There is also the option of running a levy to pay for the additional cost if the district determines it is necessary down the road, Gordon said, but added that he does not think at this point that it would be needed.
Gordon said the district doesn’t have $50,000 in one pot that can be used but with some work, it can be done and will not mean significant cuts in other areas. “We can tighten our belts and make it happened,” he said. “I don’t believe we will have this opportunity again to have that much of this project paid for without having to ask taxpayers to take on the whole burden.” This project has been a priority for over 15 years and to fund almost all the $400,000 plus project with ESSER funds is in the school’s best interest as well as the local taxpayers’ best interest.
Both Gordon and Morris said the higher-than-anticipated bids reflect the cost of supplies needed for the project. Like everything else, they have skyrocketed, both said. There is a possibility some material prices could drop before being purchased, but there are no guarantees.
Morris noted the school could change the scope of the project with the hope of lowering the cost, but that would mean rebidding the project and gambling that it could be done cheaper.
Morris advised the board the with the condition of the current electrical panel, a new one is needed and should be included when accepting the bids. It was agreed with some work, the current control panel could be modified and used and replaced over time.
Gordon said the district is lucky to have the maintenance crew they have that can keep the current boiler operational when it fails since finding parts are limited or just don’t exist, and they must improvise.
The board members who spoke agreed the boiler needs to be replaced as the district has been running on borrowed time already and agree using this pool of funds is the best option.
Gordon also reminded the board that the special bond for the last building addition and upgrades will be paid off this year. If the board elected to ask the voters for a special bond in the future to address needed facility repairs and additions, the goal would be to maintain or be close to what taxpayers are currently paying and would attempt to avoid an increase in taxes.
Under other business during the meeting, the board members who were present unanimously (minus Michele Gjerde who was not in attendance at the meeting) renewed the contract of Superintendent Gordon for the 2022-23 school year. His salary will not change, as it was negotiated last year to include a second year if the contract were extended. The board made the motion to extend the contract, followed by an executive session for Gordon’s evaluation.
In administrative reports, Principal Courtney Bake reviewed the end of semester activities and events that happened in December and those planned for the future. She noted the elementary book fair will be held in February and the Teton County spelling bee is set for Feb. 8 in Choteau. Gordon outlined the meetings he had recently attended.
The board reviewed the Stay in School Plan. Gordon and Bake reported the number of staff and students who have been absent due to sickness hasn’t been significant, however they were seeing an uptick. They did not see the district going back to a mask mandate at this point but encouraged students to wear a mask if they choose to do so. He said the bus drivers and kitchen staff continue to wear masks. “These are two areas that are essential to the operation of the school and we need to keep them as safe as possible,” Gordon said.
The administration spoke of situations that could arise where they would need to go to remote school. Gordon said the one scenario where there wouldn’t be many alternatives is if the number of staff members diminishes to where they are unable to hold classes and no substitutes are available. Both agreed it is easier to cover classes in the high school than in the elementary school when staff is out sick. They said they can safely hold a couple high school classes in the media center at one time and be covered with one teacher and are able to move staff around during their prep period to cover other classes. These options aren’t available in the elementary school.
The administration asked for the board’s input on canceling sporting events if the district goes to remote learning. After discussing, the board directed the administration if the reason for moving to remote leaning has to do with the lack of staff and not illness among the students participating in the sporting events, they will not cancel the event.
The next board meeting will be held on Feb. 15 at 7 p.m.