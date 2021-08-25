Focusing on educating the students at Fairfield Public Schools is the key objective for the 2021-22 school year Fairfield Superintendent Dustin Gordon stressed to the parents and community members attending the Aug. 19 school board meeting.
A handful of the parents of approximately 20 students of all ages spoke during public comment at the meeting. The majority of their comments centered on whether the district would require the wearing of face coverings, other procedures that would be in place related to COVID-19, how contact tracing would be handled and whether students would be required to quarantine if they were deemed a close contact/exposed to COVID-19.
Deviating from just listening to the public comments, Gordon, the board Chairman Chris Christensen and other members of the board provided answers when appropriate over about one hour.
Katie Egbert, stating she was a fairly new member of the community, said last year was hard on her elementary-aged son. He had a hard time understanding with the masks and dividers in place, she said. Speaking in favor of doing away with the protective measures, she said while she understands the need for precaution, she believes the district needs to give the students the education they deserve, and she didn’t think it was happening with the obstacles in place last year.
Gordon quickly clarified for the 30 in attendance, that the school district would not require the wearing of masks or shields when school starts on Aug. 25. “I want to make it perfectly clear, I wanted to get back to focusing on education and like everyone else not be spending my time dealing with all of the ramifications of this health issue,” Gordon said. “Face coverings will be optional for all staff, students and visitors unless we have a school surge of COVID-19 cases. Face coverings indoors are recommended by the CDC for anyone not vaccinated, but not required.”
He emphasized wearing face coverings will be optional, and anyone wishing to do so is welcome to wear a face mask or shield.
He said the district does not plan to use the desk dividers in the classrooms but will observe physical distancing when appropriate. Students will, however, be required to wear a face covering when on all school buses, Gordon said. “This is a federal mandate, not a choice for the district. We have no control over this mandate and will follow it,” Gordon said.
Egbert’s concerns were like those of several other parents in the audience who were addressed when they were informed that the mask and dividers were being removed this year.
Once it was stated the district would not require masking, the most sweeping concerns from parents and some of the board members were notification of close contacts, whether the district could move to a mask mandate at a later time and who needs to quarantine.
The mother of junior high and high school students, Misty Cartwright spoke of her confusion relating to contract tracing, given her daughter had just potentially been around another student who had come down with COVID-19, yet she was not contacted. Others chimed in with similar incidents last year.
Gordon couldn’t explain what happened in these cases but did explain the procedure of how the school district issues notifications and how that information is translated from that point. He said the school is contacted by the Teton County Health Department when a student receives a positive test. From there the district provides the health department with a list of students or staff who would be considered close contacts based on the student’s activities over the previous couple days and using information from seating charts and other data. Last year, if the list of close contact involved just a few students, the County Health Department made the needed calls.
Gordon said if the number of students needing to be contacted was larger, there were times when the district assisted the health department in making the initial contact — generally in a group email, informing them of the situation and providing either information from the health department or letting the students know they would be contacted by the health department.
“We had the database and information readily available and could quickly disperse it to the students,” Gordon said. He said this was especially important when they received a call late in the day, anticipating the health department wouldn’t have time to make the needed calls before the start of the next school day. “It possibly prevented students who had been exposed from arriving at school the next morning before receiving notification,” he said. Gordon said the district has a good working relationship with the health department and knowing they have limited staff, is happy to help in these cases.
Several members of the public voiced their concern for the legality of this method of notification, citing the right to privacy when notifying families. It was pointed out the district is given the names of the individuals who have tested positive, so they already know this information. They don’t have information on who has been vaccinated and who hasn’t.
Additionally, members of the board stated they prefer the health department make all notifications of close contacts and that the school district discontinue assisting. An example was given last year when all of the recipients were visible to those receiving such an email and that they were all aware of who was being contacted for being a close contact.
During action items, trustee Jimmy Dauwalder made a motion that the district not be involved in notifying of students for contact tracing. The motion was seconded but upon further discussion, it was determined more information was needed and the issue was tabled.
In the discussion, trustee Stephen Ostberg questioned the legal position it puts the district in when not making contact and having potential sick students show up to school. There were also questions of how the health department would obtain information such as the name of the student’s parents and phone numbers if the school district did not provide this. Trustee Emily Gulick asked whether other districts provide this information and requested additional information before moving forward with the motion.
It was agreed both the administration and trustees would gather more information on the district providing information and assisting with contacting students on behalf of the Health Department. Any information gathered will be shared with board members through email before they proceed with the motion. It was not determined whether the board would consider the motion at the September meeting or at a special meeting.
Michelle Lauver, a parent of a high school student, asked whether the wearing of masks would be subject to change, what that would it be for and how would the students and families be made aware of any changes.
Gordon responded by stating the board would continue to work with the Teton County Health Department. There could be a threshold number of cases which could potentially change the status of whether face coverings would be required, he said. However, when pressed, he wasn’t able to give an exact number of active cases that would be needed to make such a change. He said that is an unknown at this time. He will update the board as the need arises and if it is determined that the district needs to instate a face covering mandate, that information would be released to families via the school district Facebook page and website.
Pointing out how quickly things can change, April Palmer, parent of a FHS student and the child welfare manager at the Department of Public Health and Human Services Child and Family Services Division for Region 2, said her department is on a mask mandate given that most of the councilors are out sick with COVID-19. “It happened quickly and the change was needed immediately to protect the few left working,” she said.
Whether the district can require a student or staff to wear a mask was also brought up. Gordon said information is changing quickly, both on the spread of cases and on the how to manage mask mandates and quarantining.
Gordon said the school district will follow the guidelines as provided by the county for those who have COVID-19 and close contacts and how long they are requested to quarantine. Staff and students who receive the information from the county health department will do as they see fit based on their individual decisions.
“We are here to work with you and not against you,” Gordon said. “We have 350 people we are responsible for who are all breathing the same air. We are concerned for the welfare of each of them.”
Gordon acknowledged the school system may have made mistakes in the past. “Will we make mistakes in the future? We hope not, but it’s more than likely as we are all learning together as information comes to us,” he said. “We just want to do what is best to keep the students in school and learning.”