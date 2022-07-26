The Fairfield Town Council reviewed the proposed annexation plan for future growth around the town dealing with sewer and water, roads and first responder access.
According to the council, there are potential areas on the perimeter of town that could be considered for annexation. Looking ahead to 2027, the town anticipates growth to occur to the north and west of town, with no concerns in those areas. Growth could also happen to the east, but sewer services cannot be provided without installing a lift station. Limited growth will occur to the south of town, and it will also require a lift station for sewer services.
The active sewage treatment facility can serve the current population town officials said, but the town is working on upgrades to allow annexation support. The town has determined water service expansion is needed for annexation possibilities, as well as road extensions being designed to accommodate public demand. First responders said they have the capacity to serve the public in the five-year outlook.
The plan also gave details on petitions for annexation, municipal services for annexed land, general policies for providing services to annexed property, policies for providing services in developed areas, off-site infrastructure requirements, special improvement districts, and payback agreements. The council approved the service plan.
The council granted Sun River Electric Cooperative permission to annex land on the north end of town into the corporate limits of Fairfield.
The council approved a memorandum of an understanding for financial compensation for use of the town’s tennis courts between the town of Fairfield and Fairfield Public Schools. In a five-year agreement that started on July 1, the school agrees to contribute $1,000 yearly for improvement to the tennis courts.
Members chose to give 5% raises to clerk/treasurer Tammy Comer, maintenance supervisors Nick and Chuck Dale and billing clerk Fran Freeman.
The council also opted to increase all of their health insurance percentages by 3%.
Nick Dale was promoted to wastewater superintendent, and Chuck Dale promoted to water superintendent. In addition to the yearly salary increases they each received $1 per hour for their new positions effective immediately.
Comer has taken on extra supervisorial duties and has been approved for a $1 per hour raise.
The mayor said with the increases the wages of the town’s employees are in the middle ranges for towns of similar size.
As a result of Swim Day events taking place, the Council voted for closure of various streets throughout the weekend and approved an open container ordinance for the weekend.
Zoning requirements and permits were also mentioned. All zoning permits must be obtained from the town office and approved by the Public Works Department before any construction or work starts. Permits of projects costing $10,000 or less cost $25. Permits for projects costing more than $10,000 cost $50. If a permit is not purchased and approved before the beginning of construction, a cease-and-desist order will be given. If work does not stop immediately, a $500 fine will be issued. If it continues, a fine of $50 per day will be issued until a permit is obtained. Water shutoff and/or a maximum fine of $1,500 may occur. Fines, if not paid, may be added on to property taxes. The permits are good for 90 days from the date of approval, and permits are allowed one 90-day extension with the mayor’s approval.
A copy of zoning, annexation and subdivision requirements will be available upon request at the Town Office. It may take up to 48 hours for the request to be processed. A $.25 charge per page will be assessed. If the documents are mailed, postage will be added to the charge. Emailing information will not include a charge.
Mayor Tacke reported he along with the town employees toured the town along with Sonny Fellers from HL Ventures and assessed the town’s needs for replacing and repairing sidewalks, in addition to putting sidewalk all around the park. The town has approximately $68,000 set aside for sidewalk maintenance. The council agreed to hold a work session and review the proposed sections and set a priority for work to be done.
The mayor and council also talked about a program to initiate in the future where the residence and town split the cost when replacing sidewalks. The council asked Tacke to investigate the program and provide more details.
Tacke said one of the sidewalks the town will be installing is at the end of the school property where the elementary playground is located. The mayor said this is a high traffic area and the town wants to make sure students can safely make it to the school building. As part of the trade with the school for putting in the sidewalk, the school district will pay for installing speed radar by the school to help control traffic and speeding vehicles.
The swimming pool had some trouble with the water slide, but repairs have been made and it is functioning properly.
Tacke said Bill Bieler, the town’s attorney, will be phasing out the position. He will continue to deal with any litigation associated with the sewer lagoon. Tacke said he has begun the search for a new attorney with a couple options being from the Billings area and one in the Great Falls area. The council prefers for the attorney to be closer to Fairfield, to keep the expenses down.
Tacke said the town has put some funding together, with big help from a grant, to put new picnic tables in the park. It is still undetermined whether the tables will be concrete or wooden.
The next regular meeting of the Fairfield Town Council will be Aug. 10 at 6:30 p.m. in the Town Office.