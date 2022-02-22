The Montana Secretary of State’s Office is again alerting Montana businesses about a deceptive mailing regarding a Certificate of Existence. The mailing being sent to new businesses is titled “2022 Certificate of Existence Request Form” and includes the business name, address and date of registration.
The mailing is not associated with the Montana Secretary of State’s Office. An example of the mailing can be viewed by clicking https://media.sosmt.gov/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/2022-Misleading-Mailing-Certificate-of-existence.jpg
While not required, a business may request a Certificate of Existence from the Secretary of State’s Office to document that they are properly registered to do business in Montana. The mailing offers a Certificate of Existence for $77.50, but it is not necessary to go through a third party to obtain a certificate. Businesses can go directly to the Secretary of State Office’s Online Filing Portal at https://biz.sosmt.gov/ to obtain a Certificate of Existence for $5.
If you have questions or concerns regarding the mailing, please email the state at sosbusiness@mt.gov.