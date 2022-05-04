The Lewis and Clark County Local Working Group invites agricultural producers, landowners, conservation partners and other members of the community to discuss the natural resources needed in the county at a series of meetings planned throughout the summer.
Based on information gathered, the Natural Resources Conservation Service will update their long-range plans for 2023 and develop new targeted implementation plans to address resources concerns.
The meetings will be in-person only. They will be held on June 9 at 11 a.m. at the Augusta Community Center; July 24 at 10:30 a.m. at the Dearborn Community Center off Highway 434; Aug. 11 at 12:30 p.m. at Lambkins restaurant in Lincoln; and Sept. 8 at 11 a.m. at the USDA Service Center in Helena.
For more information, call 406-449-5000 ext. 6 or email chris@lewisandclarkcd.org.