The Power Community Art show will be held on Friday, April 8, from 4-7 p.m. at the Power Public Schools gymnasium.
The Power school art department is asking local artists to participate in the event. Pieces from quilting, woods, painting, drawings and sculptures are welcome. There is no entry fee to participate. The artist may choose to sell their art or not set a firm price. There is a 30% commission on all sales that goes to the high school Fine Arts club.
The artists must bring their art ready to hang or display providing their own display if they wish.
The show is open to the public and will include music, snacks, non-alcoholic drinks, art sales, door prizes and a raffle. The announcement of the people’s choice award will be made at the end of the reception and sale at 7 p.m. Artists will need to pack up their art after the show.
For more information on the art show or how to enter a piece, contact art teacher Dawn Sievers at 406-463-2251 or 406-799-0527 or at dsievers@power.k12.mt.us.