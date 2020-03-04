Following a first-place finish at the 10C District tournament, the Augusta Lady Elks basketball team played in the Northern C divisional tournament Feb. 27-29 in Great Falls for the first time in about 40 years.
To advance, the Lady Elks defeated Simms in the championship game at District 10C tournament.
Augusta, 19-2, entered the divisional tournament on Feb. 27 playing Hays-Lodgepole, 15-8. They lost the contest 62-51. The loss moved the Lady Elks into loser-out action on Feb. 28, against Turner where they were defeated 50-31.
The team was coached by first-year coach Kezia (Ford) Allen.
The Lady Elks were the only team from the area to advance to the divisional tournament.
The Power girls finished the district tournament in fourth place, just one place away from advancing. They were defeated by Valier in the consolation game. The young Dutton/Brady team lost out in two games at the tournament.
On the boys’ side of the house, Power finished in fourth place in the district as well, losing in the consolation match to Sunburst. Dutton/Brady lost its first game to Heart Butte but came back and won their second contest over Cascade before being eliminated by Power in loser-out action. Augusta found the going tough, losing to Simms in the first round and being eliminated by Sunburst in loser-out action.