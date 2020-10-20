The Dutton/Brady High School volleyball team invites fans to “pack the gym in pink” for the home match on Friday, Oct. 23, as part of the annual pink fundraising drive in support of breast cancer awareness.
The team will wear their pink jerseys to play the double header varsity match against Belt that starts at 6 p.m. Team members collected pink items for baskets they will be raffling throughout matches.
Tickets for the baskets are on sale and available from volleyball members or by contacting the school office at 476-3424 or at the volleyball match.
In previous years, the volleyball team has donated the funds raised to local residents who are undergoing cancer treatment or to a fund for those undergoing routine testing for cancer through a county program. The team members will announce the amount raised and where they are donating the proceeds of the 2020 fundraiser.