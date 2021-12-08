The Power-Dutton/Brady cooperative high school speech and drama team has competed in three meets to start the 2021-22 season.
At the Cut Bank tournament on Nov. 6, Josh Castaneda from Dutton/Brady won first place in humorous solo and Dakota Wentz from Power took second place in dramatic solo. Off the success of the two speakers, the team took first place in drama sweeps for Class C.
Castaneda’s winning continued when the team travelled to the CJI meet where the senior finished in second place in humorous solo. Sophomore Wentz experimented with her same piece in a different event, dramatic oral interpretation, and won fifth place. Sophomore Mia Reiding made her debut, climbing the ladder and ending solidly in sixth place in her event, spontaneous oral interpretation.
The third meet was held in Malta where Castaneda took first place in his same event and Wentz fifth in dramatic solo.