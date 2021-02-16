The Class C District 10 tournaments will be held this week.
The girls tournament will be played at Cascade High School and the boys tournament will be played at Simms High School.
The opening game of the girls tournament will feature Augusta against Dutton/Brady. The game will be played on Thursday at 9 a.m. Power will play the final game of the day at 7 p.m. against Simms. Other games on Thursday will feature Cascade against Heart Butte at 12:30 p.m. and Valier against Sunburst at 4 p.m.
On the boys side, Dutton/Brady will face off against Cascade at noon on Thursday and Power going against Sunburst at 7 p.m. Heart Butte and Valier will meet at 3:30 p.m.
According to Dutton/Brady Athletic Director Linda Michel, both tournaments are under the direction of Cascade County. She said tournament managers likely won’t have any COVID-related changes until after a meeting being held in Great Falls on Wednesday.
It currently stands on Monday, Feb. 15 that spectators will need to acquire a school-specific pass from their respective school to be allowed to purchase tickets. All-session passes will not be sold this year and there will be no pre-sales. Tickets for all games will be $7 for adults and $5 for students and seniors.
Each game is limited to 95 spectators plus players, coaches, managers and administrators for a total of 125 people at each venue. Those who do not have a pass will not be allowed in the doors to purchase a ticket. Entrance passes will be ready for pick up by Monday, Feb. 15.