HELENA — The Montana Department of Labor and Industry on May 11 announced that more than 55,000 Unemployment Insurance payments totaling approximately $60 million were issued May 4-8, providing benefits to Montanans impacted by COVID-19.
That figure includes regular UI benefits, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits, Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation benefits, and the additional $600 weekly Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation benefits.
“We know that these benefits are providing economic relief for Montanans across our state,” Acting Commissioner Brenda Nordlund said. “We are working hard to ensure every Montanan eligible for unemployment assistance will receive their full benefits as quickly as possible.”