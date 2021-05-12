The Dutton/Brady Public Schools music program is in full gear getting ready for their annual kindergarten through 12th grade spring concert to be held on Tuesday, May 18.
The matinee program at 10 a.m. is for the entire school and seating for the community and parents will be available, but limited. The evening program will be split into two parts. The kindergarten through fourth grade groups will begin at 6:30 p.m. followed by an intermission at 7 p.m. The fifth through high school groups will begin at 7:15 p.m.
To limit the size of the audience and allow for social distancing for each performance, those attending are encouraged to come watch the part of the concert where their children are performing.