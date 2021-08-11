The Fairfield Eagle Pride Booster Club will host the first Back-to-School Meet and Greet on Aug. 20 in the Fairfield Town Park from 5-7 p.m.
Fairfield business Faster Basset will sell a rib, slaw and beans dinner and a kid’s option of homemade macaroni and cheese and hot dogs. Teachers and school staff will eat for free.
Members of the Eagles football, cross country and volleyball teams will be on hand to enjoy the evening.
Corn hole is planned along with a water gun fight for those who want to get wet. There will be some water guns on hand but those wishing to participate are welcome to bring their own water gun too.
Kelli Nowlin Bakken from BackCountry Apparel will be there with order forms to order Eagle gear.
If anyone else wants to just showcase a club or community group, please contact Kimberly Lattin at 406-750-7584.
Those attending can venture into the school and check out the newly constructed pavilion behind the school. Those needing some school suppliescan pick up backpacks in the school office.