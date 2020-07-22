Grizzly Day in Dupuyer, which was originally scheduled for Aug. 1, has been canceled this year. Plans will be made to continue the tradition in 2021.
Each year, a celebration is planned for folks from far and wide to join in a pancake breakfast, parade, music and many activities for the whole family to have fun and reconnect with “old” friends and family.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, it seems as though the best decision is to plan for next year. As it is tradition to hold the celebration on the first Saturday of August, which will be Aug. 7, 2021.
Grizzly Day is also a time when the community has fundraisers to finance needed repairs and maintenance to the Community Hall building and to fund various improvement projects for Dupuyer. Anyone interested in donating to the cause can mail the contributions to: Dupuyer Community Club. P.O. Box 135, Dupuyer, MT 59432.