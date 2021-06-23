Dupuyer resident Brenda Browning Dana has been chosen as the grand marshal for the Dupuyer Grizzly Day celebration on Aug. 7.
“Brenda came quietly to live among us. Brenda’s kind and gentle spirit has brought much to our community,” said Rita Christiaens. “She rolled up her sleeves and has willingly been involved in everything that the Dupuyer community has had to offer. Brenda immediately joined the Dupuyer Community Club. She almost never misses a monthly club meeting. She has been secretary of the Club and has participated in the treasurer’s responsibilities for many years. She is truly an asset to our community, demanding nothing and giving so much.”