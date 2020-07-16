Dustin Gordon, in second week as Fairfield Public School superintendent reached out to students, parents and the community updating them on returning to school in a video he posted July 15 on the school Facebook page.
Gordon said on the post, “I know you are all anxious for some information from the school about what ‘The Plan’ is for this fall. “We have been doing a lot of work all spring and summer to be ready for the 2020-2021 school year,” he said.
During the video, Gordon outline the plans under consideration from a complete return to school to a online format to how the buildings will be cleaned to serving lunch. He emphasized the safe of students and staff are at the forefront of all decision the district is considering. He said the video is an initial communication from the district. Next in the process will be asking for input from staff, parents and the community to the plans under consideration.
Gordon stressed all planning is fluent that can change at any time. Fairfield will hold a school board meeting on Monday, July 20 where Gordon will update the board of the plans underway by the administration.
