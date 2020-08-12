Gov. Steve Bullock and the Montana Department of Agriculture on Aug. 4 announced that two Teton County businesses are among meat-processing operations selected to receive more than $7.5 million in grant funding through the Montana Meat Processing Infrastructure Grant programs.
The grants are designed to aid small and medium-sized meat processors in responding to the COVID-19 crisis through the adaptation and advancement of meat processing infrastructure and capacity in Montana.
5D Processing in Choteau, operated by Dan and Dana Isakson received a $54,500 grant to assist with equipment purchases to increase cold storage and processing capacity. Cordova Farms of Power, operated by Josh and Ingrid Hill, received a $140,273 grant to assist with the purchase of a Plant in Box shipping container poultry processing facility.
“The impacts of COVID-19 have highlighted how fragile the nation’s supply chain can be, especially when it comes to meat processing,” Bullock said in a press release. “It’s crucial that our producers have viable options for getting their meat to market. Investing in meat processing infrastructure will help our Montana producers, strengthen local food systems, and bolster food security for Montanans in communities across the state from Plains to Circle.”
The grant program received incredible interest which reflects the necessity for increased in-state meat processing capacity. Strengthening infrastructure and capacity will increase market options for Montana’s cattle, hog and poultry producers and protect consumers from supply chain disruption. Businesses received funding for equipment and infrastructure, such as additional cooler or freezer space, slaughter floor enhancements, and other business adaptation and diversification activities that will increase processing and/or storage capacity related to local meat processing.
Funding for the grant program was derived from the state’s allocation of federal relief dollars made available through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, with a maximum award of $150,000. More than 60 businesses received funding. The Montana Department of Agriculture and Department of Livestock worked in conjunction to ensure projects adhered to meat processing rules and regulations.
Other area businesses receiving grants were: Christiaens Meats of Valier, $33,974 to assist with equipment purchases to increase processing capacity; Dabucha’s Outdoors, Shelby, $150,000 to assist with equipment purchases, slaughter floor expansion and facility modifications to increase cold storage and processing capacity; C&C Meat Processing, Browning, $150,000 to assist with equipment purchases, slaughter floor installation and facility modifications for increased cold storage and processing capacity; Diamond D Bar Processing, Geraldine, $97,896 to assist with the equipment purchases and facility modifications to increase cold storage and processing capacity; and T and A Ranch, Cascade, $150,000 to assist with construction of a new processing facility; 406 Processing, Great Falls, $120,428 to assist with equipment purchases to increase cold storage and processing capacity; BCH Discount Meats, Great Falls, $87,160 to assist with equipment purchases and facility modifications to increase processing capacity; The Butcher Block, Great Falls, $150,000 to assist with equipment purchases, slaughter floor installation and facility modifications to increase cold storage and processing capacity.