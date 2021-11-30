The Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest is providing free Christmas tree cutting permits which can be obtained online or at the Rocky Mountain Ranger District in Choteau through Dec. 31.
“This is a great opportunity for a family-friendly adventure,” said Recreation Manager Rory Glueckert. “Cell service may be spotty or unavailable on the Forest. Be sure to carry maps, bring winter supplies and let someone know where you will be and when to expect you back.”
A permit allows an individual to cut up to three Christmas trees in designated areas. Christmas tree permits are free, but there is a $2.50 service fee charged if you order online. Free permits can be picked up in person at any ranger districts offices in Lincoln, Helena, Townsend, Stanford, Harlowton, Choteau, Augusta, White Sulphur Springs or Belt Creek or at the Forest Supervisor’s office in Great Falls.
Please call your local district, Monday-Friday between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. to arrange for permit pick up in advance.
Visit www.recreation.gov to get started and search for “Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest Christmas Tree Permit” or visit the website at https://go.usa.gov/x7YSG for more information.