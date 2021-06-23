Teton County 4-H members in the horse project demonstrated the skills they learned this year and were evaluated by judge Becky Allen during the 4-H Fair Horse Show on June 19 at the 406 Arena in Vaughn.
The 4-H members participating were: Ariana, Avery, Gage and McCoy Banner, Kwin Briscoe, Caden Brooks, Elisabeth Brown, Ayden DeBruycker, Abigail and Cole deVos, Cora Dowdy, Cale, Carter, Clancy, Connor and Jimmy Fryberger, Trinity Knable, Anna and Leah Paulson, Madelena Preston and Scotty Sivumaki. 4-H leader Salina deVos oversaw the horse show and Mary Sexton from Choteau was the announcer at the show.
The day started with showmanship in three age levels: senior, junior and pre-junior. Showmanship displays how well the member presents his or her horse with the judge encouraging members to show with energy and positivity. Clancy Fryberger showed how it’s done, earning grand champion in that class, followed by Madelena Preston in reserve. For the juniors, Ayden DeBruycker had top showing followed by Abigail deVos with reserve champion. The pre-junior group was led by Connor Fryberger and Anna Paulson was selected reserved champion.
Bareback equitation classes were split by skill level. 4-H members are assessed on their skills as part of their lessons and education, which means they must be able to accomplish certain skills and maneuvers with their horse to ensure safety for the member. Taking grand champion in the bareback equitation 4 was Kwin Briscoe. He also took grand in bareback equitation walk trot and Clancy Fryberger was awarded reserve champion in that class.
In the 5-year-old and under saddle-western, Gage Banner received reserve champion. In the same event for the 4-year-olds and under, McCoy Banner received champion.
The top placers in Western horsemanship were: level six class: Gage Banner, grand champion; level five class: Madelena Preston, grand champion, and McCoy Banner, reserve champion; level three class: Ayden DeBruycker, grand champion; level two class: Cale Fryberger, grand champion, and Connor Fryberger, reserve champion.
Looking sharp in their English riding attire and using great posture in the English Horsemanship classes, Ariana Banner received reserve champion and in level two Cale FryBerger finished on top with the grand champion award and Connor Fryberger received reserve champion.
The 4-Hers competed in a series of four green horse classes that allowed them to show their skills with horses of younger ages. Receiving awards in these classes were: Avery Banner, reserve in yearling at halter; Gage Banner, grand, Green Horse 4-year-old; Carter Fryberger, grand, and Clancy Fryberger, reserve, Green Horse 3-year old; and Abigail dVos, grand, Green Horse 1-year old.
There were four Western pleasure classes. Leading in those were: level six: Gage Banner, grand; level five: Madelena Preston, reserve; level four: Kwin Briscoe, grand, and Carter Fryberger, Reserve; level one: Cora Dowdy, grand, and Anna Paulson, reserve.
The show also featured trail classes, which included a series of challenges a rider might see on a trail, including walking over or between poles, over a bridge and turning a complete circle inside poles set in a square. The class generally also includes opening and closing a gate while mounted and other challenges that were eliminated to reduce the common touch points and need for sanitizing between riders.
In the trail level six class, Gage Banner was grand champion. In the trail level five classes McCoy Banner was top followed by Madelena Preston as reserve. Carter Fryberger came away with the honors in level four with Abigail deVos took the same title in level three. Connor Fryberger was named the grand champion in the level two trail class.
4-H members were awarded points for their placing in each class, which correlated to various donated prizes they were able to select at the end of the show.