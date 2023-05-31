Mountain View Co-op has big plans for The Store located off U.S. Highway 89 and Main Avenue in Fairfield.
“We’re going to tear down the old building — which according to our records, was originally built in 1920, added on to in 1940 and remodeled in 1962 and 1995 — starting the week of June 5,” said Brent Grassman, manager of marketing and communications for Mountain View Co-op. “With the help of Guy Tabacco Construction, Mountain View Co-op will build a brand-new convenience store that the Fairfield community can be proud of.”
“Our old store was well taken care of, but definitely is showing its age,” Grassman said. “This new store will share the modern design of our new stores, which feature ag-related themes such as a “beer bin” instead of a “beer cave.”
Grassman said they are proud all of their employees will stay with the co-op during this construction. “Employees of the c-store will temporarily transfer across the street to our farm store,” Grassman said. The Fairfield farm store will also sell everything the convenience store did, including beer, snacks, and other necessities except for their Hot Stuff Deli items. The farm store hours will be expanded from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. while the new convenience store is under construction.
Only about half of the old building was used for the convenience store. Grassman said the footprint will be much larger in the new building. The car wash to the right, which was being used for storage, will be torn down to make more room. No new carwash will be built, said Grassman. The RV dump to the side of the car wash will be kept. “Yes, we’re keeping it, people love it,” Grassman said.
The gas pumps will be moved around a bit to make for easier access and less congestion.
The First Bank of Montana AVT machine that was located in The Store has been moved to the bank. According to bank officials, it is inside the front door and is accessible 24/7.
“We hope to open our new store by the end of this calendar year,” Grassman said. “As always, we couldn’t do it without the support of our patrons and the Fairfield community. We believe it’s our duty and privilege to support Montana’s rural communities, and this construction shows our commitment to Fairfield, as does the $100,000 we donated to the Fairfield Community Hall renovation project last year.”
Mountain View Co-op’s slogan is “Together equals results that matter” and the cooperative tries to prove that every day, Grassman said.