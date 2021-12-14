New mayor and council members were welcomed and appreciation was expressed to the outgoing mayor and council member during the Dec. 8 Fairfield Town Council meeting.
Mayor Bob Swartz administered the oath of office to incoming Mayor Loren Tacke and councilmembers Ron Dauwalder, Scott Hoyt and Carmen Stagmiller. The new mayor and council will assume the duties of their elected office on Jan. 3.
Tacke has served on the council for 20 years. Dauwalder was re-elected to the council, having served two terms. Prior to the last two terms, Dauwalder had previously served on the council for three terms as well. During the meeting he was elected as president of the council.
Hoyt is taking the seat of Terra Rosenbaum, who has served for six and half years on the council.
Stagmiller was appointed during the meeting to fill the council seat held by Tacke. She will fill out the remaining two years of his term. Council members Dauwalder and Chuck Brown interviewed Stagmiller and Roberta Hopwood. Brown said at the council meeting that they were both excellent candidates to serve council. “We couldn’t have gone wrong with either of these candidates,” he said.
Swartz, who has served one term as mayor, thanked the council for the support during his four years in office. He praised the town employees, stating he believes they are some of the best in the state, if not the best. Swartz highlighted some of the accomplishments during his term, from the sewer project to additional sidewalks and purchasing the shop building. “I’m leaving the town in very capable hands,” said Swartz, who got a bit emotional during his comments. “From the mayor, to the town employees and the council, you all have the best interests of the town at heart.”
Councilwoman Rosenbaum also thanked the council for the six and a half years she has served on the council. “It has been an experience, I’m glad I served,” Rosenbaum said.
Fellow council members in turn thanked Swartz and Rosenbaum for their service.
Financial Officer Tammy Comer informed the council the town engineer and town officials visited with a representative from the Department of Commerce to review the town’s water project application. Comer said they received input on changes and updates needed to the town’s application for American Rescue Fund Act funding. Fairfield was ranked 98th during the first round and hopes with the changes and updates will be ranked higher during the next round of funding.
Fairfield resident Rolland Heagy attending the meeting voiced concerns he has of speeding on the street by the Fairfield Park. Heagy said the vehicles are traveling faster than the posted 25 mph speed limit, which he said is high for that location as it is.
Heagy had placed “slow down” signs in the middle of the street and was informed by the mayor he could not do that for safety concerns. He said he understood why he couldn’t place the signs in the street but is frustrated with how to stop the handful of cars that seem to ignore the speed limit.
Heagy said he has contacted the Sheriff’s Office on several occasions about the speeders but hasn’t been able to provide complete license plates for them to visit with the individuals. “This is a busy area with children walking to the park and through the park to school, Heagy said. “There are other activities such as ball games with young children. It is just an accident waiting to happen.”
He expressed appreciation for the councilmembers listening to his concerns. The council agreed to look at the speed limit and possibly reduce it to match the 15 mph on the side of the park, which is close enough to the school to warrant the lower speed limit.
Councilman Dauwalder said it would be good to look at the speed and have it 15 mph on both sides.
The council also encouraged Heagy to continue to report the speeders to the sheriff’s office so Sheriff Keith VanSetten recognizes an ongoing problem that needs to be addressed, Dauwalder said.
The discussion led to the council voicing their displeasure with the Teton County Sheriff’s Office’s coverage of the area; the town has a contract for law enforcement services for 56 hours a week with the Sheriff’s Office.
The mayor and each of the council members said they seldom see law enforcement in town, and if they do, it is generally on Sundays. Additionally, the council has not received a report of what the Sheriff’s Office is doing in Fairfield for several months. There has also been no deputy to attend a council meeting in many months.
The council agreed to review the contract with the Sheriff’s Office, and after the first of the year, discuss their concerns with the sheriff regarding what they see as a lack of coverage and accountability.
Also during the meeting, the council approved a resolution setting a donated sick leave policy for the town of Fairfield employees and discussed working with the town’s engineers to create a growth policy.