April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month. Each year, nearly 408,000 children in the United States experience abuse or neglect, ushering them into the dependency court and foster care systems.
A child in foster care, on average, will move into multiple homes and attend multiple schools. All this chaos and inconsistency has long-term effects. According to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, at least one in seven children have experienced child abuse and/or neglect in the past year, and this is likely an underestimate.
In 2019, 1,840 children died of abuse and neglect in the United States. According to the Chil-dren’s Bureau of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ 2020 Child Maltreatment Report: Children younger than 1-year-old have the highest rate of victimization at 25.1 per 1,000 children of the same age in the national population. Children and youth who have spent time in the child welfare system are more likely to face incarceration, homelessness and unemployment. They are less likely to graduate high school and more likely to be trafficked.
Front Range CASA/GAL Inc. supports and promotes court-appointed volunteer advocacy so every child who has experienced abuse or neglect can be safe, have a permanent home and the oppor-tunity to thrive.
Front Range CASA/GAL Inc. provides highly trained volunteers to advocate on behalf of chil-dren and youth in the courtroom. For the past two years, the volunteers across the 9th Judicial Dis-trict have remained committed throughout the COVID-19 pandemic to providing best-interest advo-cacy for children who have experienced abuse or neglect.
As a consistent, caring adult in the child’s life, CASA volunteers help the District Court judge make the most informed decisions for the well-being of the child. These volunteers also help identify resources for the child and their families to help strengthen families and prevent crises before they occur.
CASA volunteers tend to be assigned to the most difficult and complex cases being adjudicat-ed. These are often serious cases of maltreatment, in which children are at great risk, and cases with extensive child welfare involvement over time.
If you are interested in learning more about becoming a Court Appointed Special Advocate, please visit the organization’s website or contact Kiersta Sullivan, executive director, at 406-576-7041. The time to act is now.