The Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame & Western Heritage Center will celebrate the 14th class of inductions into the Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame April 9 at the Heritage Inn in Great Falls. The in-ductees were chosen from a field of candidates nominated by the general public. Inductees are hon-ored for their notable contributions to the history and culture of Montana.
In District 5, which includes Cascade, Glacier, Pondera, Teton and Toole counties, Myrle Allon Gollaher will be inducted as a living inductee and the late Richard Thomas Loss of Fairfield will be in-ducted as a legacy inductee.
There is still time to register for the Inductee Recognition Ceremony Brunch, which begins at 10:30 a.m. to celebrate the notable accomplishments and lasting legacies of the inductees to the Mon-tana Cowboy Hall of Fame Class of 2022. Pre-registration is $30 per person. Call today to reserve your seat.
Attendees are encouraged to wrap up their day with The Cowboy Ball and Benefit Auction, which kicks off at 6:30 p.m. that evening. This event features a brisket buffet dinner and live Western music. A silent and live auction will feature unique Western items. Pre-registration to the Cowboy Ball is $75 per person.
For further information, contact the MCHF & WHC at 406-653-3800 or email Chris-ty@montanacowboyfame.org. Pre-register with a debit or credit card by calling 406-650-7460.