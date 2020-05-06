Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks reminds anglers that the general fishing season for rivers and streams in the Western Montana Fishing District does not open until the third Saturday of May.
That means that most rivers and streams/creeks in Western Montana are closed to fishing until May 16 this year, although some (such as the Bitterroot, Blackfoot and Clark Fork) are open year-round with specific regulations for the off-season.
The reminder was issued after FWP wardens received an uptick in reports recently of people fishing in closed creeks around the Missoula area.
Lakes and reservoirs are open to fishing year-round, along with a few western Montana streams/creeks and rivers. Be sure to check the Montana Fishing Regulations for the complete list of season dates and specific regulations.