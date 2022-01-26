The Fairfield Town Council weighed its options in establishing either a growth policy or capital improvement plan during the first meeting of the new year on Jan. 12.
Jeremiah Theys with Great West Engineering outlined the difference between the two, having been asked by the council for the firm’s input. Theys described a growth policy as heavily public driven. He said it is essentially a master plan from the community guiding the council in making decisions about the development of the town and what is needed to accomplish those goals.
It would entail looking at areas surrounding the town for potential expansion. The process would also look at subdivision planning, annexation, zoning regulations and infrastructure needs. It would mean public meetings, social media and mailing campaigns for input. “This would basically be a road map for the future and can encompass whatever length of time the council determines they want with provisions built into the plan for updates every five or so years to accommodate growth,” Theys said.
The Capital Improvement Plan (CIP) details the town’s plans for capital outlays and capital projects that are necessary to provide services. This looks more in detail at the infrastructure, improvements needs and how they can be accomplished.
He estimates it would take four to six months to complete a growth plan and less than three to four months for a CIP plan. The cost estimate for a growth plan was slightly higher than for a CIP, but he said either could be accomplished for $50,000 or less. Theys said grant funding is available for the town to apply for and entails some matching funds. The cycle for some of the grants would be this spring. When asked if either would help the town when applying for project grants and loans, Theys assured them they would be beneficial.
After some discussion, the council appeared lean more toward a CIP as they think expansion options aren’t realistic. With the community surrounded by prime agricultural land, there just hasn’t been any movement for new subdivisions, the council members said. Plus, Councilman Ron Dauwalder pointed out that the town would need to increase infrastructure to accommodate any major expansion.
Theys said Great West Engineering could work with them with either plan and can apply for grant funding as needed. The council made no decision, planning to revisit the options at the February meeting.
Under action items, the council approved using the remaining funds in the Loan B of the Wastewater Project of approximately $53,000 to pay down the principal of the loan. Town Clerk Tammy Comer said the fund was sitting at little over $90,000 and any supplies or work that could be done has been expended or completed.
Allen Beck addressed the board during the meeting, requesting the council revisit and consider reversing the town’s previous decision on requiring a street to the south of the recently constructed Faith Bible Church off Seventh Street between Fifth and Fourth Avenue North. Beck sold the piece of land on which the church was built and has land surrounding the church site. Understanding his request was not an action item, Beck asked for a review of the timeline in which the town informed the church they would need a roadway accessing any future property to Seventh Street. He stated the right of way for the road has significantly diminished the amount of property the church has for future expansion while complying with zoning regulations. Allen realizes once he sold the land his involvement as a landowner was removed. However, as a member of the church, Beck indicated he would like to find a compromise for all involved.
The council explained the property, which originally was in the county but was requested to be annexed into the town and receive water and sewer, has always been designed for a road. They said the possible future expansion was explained to the church representatives from the beginning and was taken into consideration when the street was surveyed and the ground marked.
Beck informed the board he has no intentions of developing the land behind the church but understands they are looking possibly further down the road than he is. He proposed “doing away” with the road on the south and instead placing one to the north would connect to potential growth behind the church. The town took the suggestion under advisement.
Following the discussion, Theys offered for the engineers to preview the subdivision and annexation policies the town currently has and assess if there needs to be any changes or updates made.
Fairfield Fire Chief Nick Dale reported the Fairfield Fire Department acquired a new-to-them piece, a heavy rescue truck, through the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation and military surplus equipment program. The truck, which will be property of the county, will contain all the rescue equipment, such as jaws of life and apparatuses for confined space rescues and high angle rescues. The truck will be used for all accidents the department responds to, along with any rescues.
Dale estimated the only cost for the vehicle, which will be stored in the Fairfield fire hall, was transportation by barge from Alaska. The current rescue truck will be purchased by the Choteau Volunteer Fire Department. Dale said he didn’t have the specifics on how the vehicles will be paid for, but the details will be worked out between the county and each of the departments.
Dale also informed the board that the fire department will be working on the restrooms at the fire hall. Most of the work will be done in-house.
Fairfield Mayor Loren Tacke informed the board that the Teton County Sheriff’s Office provided a report for 2021 after the last meeting. The report showed in the last year the Sheriff’s Office received 114 calls from Fairfield, made three arrests and wrote 10 citations. The town received $1,155 in funds from citations during the year.
The council voiced their hope that there are that many law-abiding citizens in the town but felt there were more citations that could have been made. Councilman Chuck Brown said it isn’t about the money the town receives, but about listening to the concerns of the citizens and having more of a presence in the town.
The mayor stated he will be in contact with the sheriff before discussing this year’s contract renewal.
Under department reports, Comer reviewed the second quarter budget to actuals and updated the council on the 2022 minimum wage change. Dale informed the council that some of the wells are one to three feet lower than normal and could be more of a concern this spring.