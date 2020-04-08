Montana Supreme Court Chief Justice Mike McGrath has notified the Judicial Nomination Commission that the term of office for the Hon. Stephen R. Brown, Associate Water Judge, expires June 30.
The Commission is now accepting applications from any lawyer in good standing who has the qualifications set forth by law for holding the position of Associate Water Judge. The application form is available electronically at courts.mt.gov/courts/supreme/boards/jud_nom. Applications must be submitted electronically as well as in hard copy. The deadline for submitting applications is 5 p.m., Monday, May 4. The commission will announce the names of the applicants thereafter.
The public is encouraged to contact commission members regarding the applicants during the public comment period, which will begin May 6 and close June 8.
The commission will forward the names of three to five nominees to the Chief Justice for appointment after reviewing the applications, receiving public comment and interviewing the applicants if necessary. The person appointed by the Chief Justice is subject to Senate confirmation during the 2021 legislative session. If confirmed, the appointee will serve a four-year term. The annual salary for the position is $136,896.
Judicial Nomination Commission members are: District Judge John C. Brown of Bozeman, Janice Bishop of Missoula, Karl Englund of Missoula, Elizabeth Halverson of Billings, Hal Harper of Helena, Lane Larson of Billings and Nancy Zadick of Great Falls.