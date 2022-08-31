Farmers, ranchers, processors and other local food businesses can learn strategies for selling products to schools and child nutrition programs at the Montana Farm to School Producer Trainings. Two trainings using Bringing the Farm to School curriculum will be offered this fall: one in September and the second will be held later in the fall (to be determined).
Producers that attend this training will: learn about accessing school markets and growing products for schools; hear from producers that have successfully navigated school markets; gain new knowledge and resources for integrating school markets into a business plan; meet local peers and experts; experience school markets and farms.
Registration is now open for the September training, which will be divided into three sessions:
Session 1: Sept. 15, 1 p.m.-3 p.m.
Session 2: Sept. 22, 1 p.m.-3 p.m.
Session 3: Sept. 30, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m., in person in Great Falls.
The first two sessions will be held virtually and will provide foundations for working with child nutrition programs. The third session will be held in-person in the Great Falls area and include more in-depth business analysis and planning, a tour of Timeless Foods, a panel discussion and networking opportunities.
The workshop is free. Funding to support attendee travel costs is available and can be applied for during registration.
Registration for the September training is open until Sept. 14 at: https://www.montana.edu/mtfarmtoschool/resources/training-event.html.
For more information, contact Aubree Roth, Montana Farm to School coordinator, at Aubree.roth@montana.edu or 406-994-5996.
These trainings are hosted by the Montana Team Nutrition Program at Montana State University and Montana Office of Public Instruction in collaboration with project partners including: Alternative Energy Resources Organization, Great Northern Development Corporation, Headwaters RC&D, Intertribal Agriculture Council, Mission West Community Development Partners, Montana Department of Agriculture, Montana Department of Livestock, Montana Farmers Union, Montana State University Extension, National Center for Appropriate Technology, Northern Plains Resource Council, Northern Pulse Growers Association, Snowy Mountain Development Corporation and USDA Office of Community Food Systems.
This project is supported in part by the Food and Nutrition Service, U.S. Department of Agriculture, National Farm to School Network and Montana Wheat & Barley Committee.