Golden Ridge Elementary School will start the 2021-22 school year on Wednesday, Aug. 18, with nine students planning to attend classes.
Krystal Hayes returns for her second year as the teacher at Golden Ridge, which is located 17 miles from Fairfield on Secondary Highway 408.
Golden Ridge also operates the public school attendance center for New Rockport Colony, which expects 23 students this year. Teaching at the colony school are Callie Kolste, Janel Barr and Heather McCartney-Duty. New Rockport will start school on Monday, Aug. 23.