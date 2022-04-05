With a packed agenda at the March school board meeting, the Fairfield trustees agreed to ask district voters to approve a technology levy, hired a school administrator and three new teachers, and purchased two buses and a new boiler for the high school.
Superintendent Dustin Gorden started the meeting with a brief overview of how the Fairfield school system has spent its federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) money strategically, creating a one-time window of opportunity to make some facility improvements using the cost savings to the general fund.
The board agreed to ask district taxpayers to approve a special technology levy for $120,000 to be divided equally between the elementary and high school districts at $60,000 each. The taxpay-ers will vote for the technology levy in a special mail-ballot election on May 25. If the technology levy is approved, the district will have the authority to levy for the same dollar amount without a vote for the next 10 years. The decision of how much is needed annually will be at the discretion of the school board, but not all available funds have to be used.
Gordon explained that Fairfield is one of just a handful of districts in the area and possibly the state that haven’t already approved a technology levy. Gordon said the past two years have been a challenge, but one good thing that came out of school closures and remote learning was the funds that were made available to upgrade and improve the technology at the school.
“Moving forward, we will need to maintain what has been purchased,” Gordon said. “We might be okay for the next couple years with some of the computers, but they will not last forever and will need to be replaced at our cost.” The technology funds can be used not only for purchasing technology items, but also for licensing of software and programs.
“I think this is forward thinking on the part of the district, as technology has a shelf life and will need to be replaced down the road and there will not be the same funding we used in the last two years down the road,” Gordon said.
Gordon said the district is using the general fund budget for technology costs and improve-ments and with increased pricing for almost everything, that general budget doesn’t go nearly as far as it did in the past.
Additionally, Gordon said the final payment on the current bond will be made this June, re-lieving the taxpayers of that 20-year commitment.
Currently, taxpayers are paying $27.99 for $100,000 property in the high school district and $40.21 for those in both the elementary and high school district for that bond, which will be retired in June.
If the technology levy is approved, a district taxpayer whose house is worth $100,000 would pay $16.06 a year for the technology levy for the high school district only or $23.27 for the high school and elementary levies combined.
Gordon said the district was levying $110,000 in the elementary district and $110 in the high school for the bond payment. With the bond retired and the technology levy approved, the school will levy $60,000 in the elementary district and $60,000 in the high school district — a drop of $50,000 in each district.
Taxpayers will not be asked to approve a voted levy for next year’s budget. On the recom-mendation of Gordon, the board agreed to not hold a levy election to reach their maximum budget authority in both the elementary and high school districts. Based on the preliminary budgets for the 2022-23 school year, Gordon said, the high school district will not be eligible to run a levy for next year as it is at the maximum amount allowed, $1,439,657. The elementary budget is $9,238 shy of reaching the maximum amount allowed, $1,612,732. The district plans to use protested taxes, paid after they were due, to make up the limited difference, he added.
Under personnel, the board approved hiring Paul Wilson as school administrator, transpor-tation supervisor and teacher for the 2022-23 school year. Wilson has worked at Greenfield Rural Elementary School for 19 years, 14 as the district’s principal. In addition to his administrative duties at Greenfield, he taught junior high math. He also has his counseling endorsement.
When Gordon was hired as superintendent and Courtney Bake as principal, the district went from 2.5 full-time equivalents in administration to two and added Loren Tacke as assistant adminis-trator in the junior high school for the past two years. With the addition of Wilson, who is an experi-enced certified administrator, the district will return to what they had for administration three years ago. Gordon said he sees the addition of Wilson as a positive for the district now and down the road.
Tacke, who has worked for the district for 37 years as a teacher and coach and longtime transportation director and technology administrator, is one of the longtime staff members retiring at the end of this school year.
The district is also losing high school English teacher Kari Patterson and elementary Title I teacher Cathy Anderson to retirement at the end of this school year, as well as librarian Diane Bremer at the end of the first semester during the 2022-23 school year. Combined, the four teachers have just over 100 years of teaching at Fairfield Public Schools.
Gordon said Bake will take on the responsibility of technology administration as part of her administrative duties. The board will negotiate a contact with Wilson.
Under action items, the board approved the purchase of two buses: a yellow route bus for $116,500 and an activity bus for $211,267. One of the district’s route buses has reached its deprecia-tion value, as has the big cruiser bus. The board’s transportation committee met and reviewed op-tions before presenting the two recommended buses to the board. As part of the deal with the activi-ty bus, the district can purchase back the cruiser for a minimal amount to be used for a third activity bus when needed.
Gordon explained the district’s bus deprecation account is very solvent, with a little more than $900,000 in it. He said the depreciation funds can only be used for the purchase of buses, not for salaries or general budget expenses.
The trustees also approved the purchase of a new boiler for the high school at a cost of just under $70,000. The purchase does not include installation. The possibility of installation this sum-mer when work is being done on the elementary school boiler is being discussed.
Gordon explained to the board the ongoing problems the district has had with the current boilers and costs associated with each fix. Further, he said, parts may not always be available and with the demand for boilers increasing, the supply may be in short stock. If a boiler goes out in the winter, he said, the school system might have to go to remote learning until it could be fixed.
The district has the funding available for the purchase of the one boiler to replace all three currently being used in the high school. If budget projections continue through the end of the year, the funds needed for installation will also be met.
The board members agreed it will be beneficial for the district to have the same boilers in the elementary and high school when purchasing parts or doing maintenance.
In other matters:
•Gordon announced the district received two grants from Montana Advanced Opportunities and Transformational Learning for a total of $41,923. The funding will be used for non-traditional educational learning.
•Administrators informed the board they were contacted by parents concerned there is a rise in students vaping and possible use of other drugs. Gordon and Bake said they wanted the board to be aware of these concerns. The administration has reviewed the district’s drug policies and are considering bringing a drug dog in the school a couple times a year to search for illegal substances. Using a drug-sniffing dog is one way to detect and address the drug problems in schools, Gordon said. It is also a way to get ahead of any issues instead of reacting when it is out of control. Use of drug dogs in the school can also be a preventable measure if students are aware they will be used by the district. The administrators said quite a few of the schools in the region routinely have drug dogs search in their schools.
•The board accepted the resignation of elementary title teacher Cathy Anderson at the end of the 2021-22 school year and school librarian Diane Bremmer at the end of the first semester of the 2022-23 school year.
•The board hired Jodi Huhn as assistant high school track coach and Lexi Bremer as assistant high school track coach and approved Steve Frost as volunteer track coach. The board also hired Kari Cleveland as a part-time Title I teacher, Shayla Smith as a high school English teacher and Shawnee Hjelt, as a full-time teacher whose position has yet to be determined.