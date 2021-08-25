The Fairfield High School Lady Eagles volleyball team has 28 players this year, with eight seniors taking the lead.
First-year head coach Mary Mathison said joining the seniors are two juniors, nine sophomores and eight freshmen. “Despite the large senior numbers there are just two returning starters from last year’s varsity team — Emma Woods and Natalie Kolste,” Mathison said. Seniors Kaylee Bouma and Shaylee Grigsby saw plenty of action in post-season play last year, which will be beneficial going into this season, she added.
The team is looking forward to opening action at the junior varsity jamboree on Aug. 26 in Choteau followed by the two-day varsity pre-season tournament on Aug. 27 and 28 on the same courts. The first home match will be held Thursday, Sept. 2, against Choteau with action starting at 4:15 p.m.
Mathison said with the number of players, they will run three teams — C squad, junior varsity and varsity — when the opposing teams also have enough players to field three teams. “We are just checking on numbers in the conference right now and it looks promising that we will play quite a few C-squad matches and for sure junior varsity and varsity,” she added.
When asked who the biggest contenders in the conference will be, Mathison said Choteau will be strong as always. She wasn’t sure how Shelby or Conrad stack up having not played them this summer, nor how Cut Bank or Rocky Boy will be. “I have no doubt as in years past it will be a competitive conference and we hope to be in the mix to win the conference if we work hard and achieve our goals,” she added.
This is Mathison’s seventh year coaching high school volleyball. She was assistant coach under Courtney Bake in Fairfield and head coach for a year while teaching in Miles City. She participated in three sports in high school — volleyball, basketball and track —and went on to play basketball for Rocky Mountain College.
The Eagles’ assistant coach Kari Schubarth is new to the bench in Fairfield. She previously coached volleyball at Power. Helping as volunteer coaches are Carly Beck and Kirsten Passmore, who both have experience coaching at area Class C schools.