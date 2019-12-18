The Dutton/Brady School Board purchased an E-Bus, discussed options for a new activity bus and closed the campus for kindergarten through sophomores during the noon hour at their Nov. 25 meeting.
Superintendent Erica Allen explained that all but one of the district’s vehicles has more than 200,000 miles on them and that one vehicle has more than 100,000 miles. At the same time, Allen said, the district has very few bus drivers. “State law allows districts to purchase an E-bus to be used to transport students on routes as long as they are a five-star rated vehicle,” Allen said. After analyzing options for a vehicle purchase, Allen recommended the purchase of a Chevrolet Traverse which is five-star rated, receives high consumer report ratings, will haul up to eight passengers and has all-wheel drive for winter conditions.
Allen said this vehicle would be available on the Dutton route when needed and wouldn’t require the driver to have a CDL license. It could also be used for driver’s education.
The used 2017 Traverse will cost the district $23,292 and will be paid from bus depreciation funds, as this will be used on the Dutton route when needed.
After approving the E-Bus, the trustees reviewed the district’s fleet of buses. Allen said there has been considerable mechanical work done on the activity bus engine over the past year and it was determined it “was toast” following issues in October.
Allen estimated replacing the engine would be $17,760 to $27,674, depending on rebuild, an old engine or a new surplus engine (this engine is no longer manufactured so choices are limited), using an existing route bus for the remainder of the year for activity trips or purchasing a new activity bus. As part of the presentation, Allen presented a handful of models and cost estimates for purchasing a bus, ranging from $100,000 to $210,000 and discussed a possible trade-in from the current fleet.
“The mechanic used by the district feels this engine has always been a poor design and so we may not have any better luck with a new engine than we had with the last engine,” Allen said. “On the other hand, he said the district really doesn’t put a lot of miles on the activity bus and a new engine could last up to 10 years. There are no guarantees either way.”
The district’s seven buses have been in the fleet from one to 22 years. The current activity bus was purchased in 2007. The trustees were assured the district has buses to cover the needs for activity trips this year with a route bus. It was noted that an activity bus needs more storage than a regular route bus, as it must haul athletic and band gear.
Allen and Betty Brumwell, the district clerk, reviewed the bus deprecation funds. The district has funds available to purchase the approved E-Bus and any of the buses under consideration. The fund sits at approximately $350,000. Some funds that were used for the district’s lock system will be returned to that account. The district earmarked a higher percentage for the project to allow for any unknown factors and will return the unused portion.
With the options laid out, the trustees voted unanimously not to replace the motor in the current bus. They also elected to table the discussion of purchasing a new bus, taking the information under advisement. Board members Clint Ellsworth and Orrie Gondeiro will serve on a committee along with the superintendent to present further options at the December meeting.
In other action, the board approved closing the campus to junior high, freshmen and sophomore students during the school day, including during the lunch hour.
It was noted that under the former open campus policy, some students who left campus for lunch were returning late. With that in mind, the board agreed to open campus for junior and senior students only, with the understanding that the administration would set guidelines for tardiness that could result in the loss of this privilege for students who do not adhere to the policy. Administrators said it is easy to monitor tardiness with the new lock system in place, as students who are late must be let into the school by the office.
The issue of a closed campus and student safety during lunch was brought to Allen by several parents and staff members. “When students leave campus, there is a greater likelihood of unsafe behaviors, such as: younger students riding in cars with older students without parent permission, students in classmates’ homes unsupervised and vaping off campus,” Allen said.
In her report, Athletic Director Linda Michel said there are 14 boys out for basketball and four girls from the high school plus four eighth graders approved to play by the board.
The Dutton/Brady Booster Club agreed to purchase practice jerseys for the boys and girls basketball teams. The practice jerseys will be owned by the athletic department.
Allen explained she has arranged with the Simms school district to transport the handful of speech and drama students from Dutton/Brady-Power to meets outside of the area.
Allen also informed the board:
•Maddox Roofing doesn’t have time to complete the auditorium roofing project until spring, but will complete repairs needed to get through the winter without leaking. The roofing company, if awarded either the whole roofing project or just the auditorium section, will not charge for this preventive work.
•The district has not received any notification regarding the Community Development Block Grant to cover the cost of a new rubberized roof assembly for the school.
•The after-school program continues to thrive, with 10-15 students attending nightly.
•A new copier was purchased for $4,980 to replace a 10-year-old unit.
•The junior class decided earlier this year to not hold a joint prom with Power High School. They have instead elected to join Choteau High School and will be traveling to Choteau for the prom on April 4.
•Megan Burton, a licensed counselor, approached the school district requesting to use space in the school to meet with students for counseling. She also has an office on Main Street. Burton offers play therapy for young children and cognitive behavior therapy for children and adults. This counseling would not be promoted, sponsored or endorsed by the school. Under the proposed plan, the district would simply offer families the convenience of meeting at the school. Parents would make all arrangements with the counselor, sign permission to treat forms and arrange for all payments. The trustees all agreed they are in favor of offering services to benefit students. They agreed to determine if the space available at the school would fit her needs.
•Work on safety and accessibility technology upgrades for the colonies and the main campus school is ongoing. The technical support service recently modified the district’s wireless system to better secure district resources and restrict student and general public access to WiFi during non-school hours (before/after school and lunch). Personal devices currently connected to the school network will need to reconnect using newly established guidelines. The general public may connect to the Open Public and Student Access WiFi.
The board also approved:
•Hiring Breanna Dahlman as junior high track coach with trustee Lee Dahlman abstaining; hiring Faith Weber as a paraprofessional for the 2019-20 school year; hiring high school student Rylan Doheny to assist with snow removal in the morning when the maintenance staff is driving buses.
•Approved a lane change for additional pay to kindergarten teacher Amy Storle, who has earned enough credits to move lanes on the pay schedule this year.