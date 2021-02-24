The Augusta girls basketball team and Dutton/Brady boys team are both heading to the Class C Northern Divisional tournament to be held Feb. 22-27 at the Four Seasons Arena in Great Falls.
The only way to attend the divisional games is with a school specific pass which will entitle the person attending admission to the games of the team from which they received the pass.
There will not be individual game tickets sold for the tournament. A decision had not been made on Sunday, Feb. 20, to whether Four Seasons will be able to sell session passes.
At the divisional tournament, Augusta will play at Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. against Belt. If they win that contest, they will advance to the semifinal game against either North Star or Geraldine-Highwood. Dutton/Brady opens on Tuesday at 6 p.m. against Chester-Joplin-Inverness. If they win, they will play against Belt on Thursday at 3:30 p.m. and if they are defeated will drop into loser-out action on Wednesday at 1 p.m. against the losers of Fort Benton/Winnett-Grass Range game.
Augusta girls
The Augusta girls were crowned 8C District champions after defeating Valier in the title game, 63-49. Payton Levine was the leading scorer for the Lady Elks in the championship game with 19 points. She was closely followed by Olivia Isakson with 18 points.
Leading up to the championship game, Augusta defeated Dutton/Brady in their opening match, 53-20, and won over Cascade in the semifinal game, 46-25. In the open game Augusta had eight players score with Levine leading with 15 points including four three-pointers. Isakson had 12 points in that contest. Isakson was the top scorer in the Cascade game with 15 points followed by Levine with 10.
Power girls
The Power girls started the tournament off against Simms and lost the close contest, 40-35.
The loss moved them into loser-out action against Sunburst where they won 49-24. Kinsey May was the leading scorer in this contest, dumping in 31 points including nine three-point shots. Jersey Somerfeld added eight points in the game.
The victory set up the game between Power and Cascade, which Power lost and was eliminated from the tournament, 42-36. The Lady Pirates had even scoring in their final game with May leading with 12 points and Sierra Sievers and Amara Bodkins adding eight and seven points respectively.
Dutton/Brady girls
The Dutton/Brady girls’ first game was against Augusta. They lost the game, 53-20. Natalie Chapman-Roberts led the scoring with 10 points. The Lady DiamondBacks dropped to loser-out action and faced-off against Heart Butte, losing that contest 55-45.
Dutton/Brady boys
Dutton/Brady finished in third place at the District 8C tournament held in Simms. The DiamondBacks defeated Sunburst, 52-34, in the consolation game.
Tyler Ellsworth was the leading scorer for Dutton/Brady in the consolation game with 19 points including four three-point baskets. Rylan Doheny added 13 points.
On the road to the third-place finish, the DiamondBacks first played Cascade winning that game, 71-57. Rylan Dohney led scoring with 20 points followed by Ellsworth with 18 and Jake Feldmann and Kellan Doheny with 12 each.
In the semifinal game Dutton/Brady lost a heart breaker in overtime, 59-57, to Simms who went on to win the tournament against Heart Butte. Feldmann was the top scorer in the semifinal game with 22 points. Ellsworth added 14 and Rylan 11.
The semifinal loss moved the DiamondBacks into loser-out action against Valier, over whom they won 53-25. Ellsworth scored 13 points and Rylan 10.
Power boys
The Power boys’ opening tournament action against Sunburst saw them losing that contest, 68-21. The defeat placed them in loser-out action against Valier, and they lost again, 64-55. Spencer Lehnerz was the leading score for the Pirates in that contest with 32 points including six three-point baskets.