Following the recommendations of the Center for Disease Control and Cascade City County Health Department, that for the next eight weeks, organizers cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 50 people or more, the 41st Annual Ice Breaker Road Race has been rescheduled for Sunday, Oct. 4.
Join over 3,400 runners, joggers and fitness walkers who enter the race each year. Participants range from recreational walkers, families enjoying an outing, to serious competitive runners. The five-mile road race offers a competitive format, and the three-mile run offers both a competitive and recreational format. Pacer the Penguin will be entered in the one-mile race and will be challenging kids of all ages. Register the entire family in the one-mile jog and fitness walk and take advantage of our special family rate.
Registration remains open, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Park and Recreation office at 1700 River Drive North, or online. Special registration will be held at Scheels in Holiday Village Mall on Saturday, Sept. 26, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Entry fees change to $15 for 10 and under, $22 for 11 and older, $64 for a family of four (family of four includes parent(s) and dependents, ages 1-18 from the same household); each additional youth in the same household is $12.
Registration moves to the Civic Center Convention Center on Saturday, Oct. 3, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday (Race Day) at the
Convention Center, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. A late fee of $2 per registrant will apply beginning Monday, Sept. 28.
Register by Sept. 27 to be included in the drawing for early registration. All participants who register during early registration will be entered into a drawing for two great prizes: Two bicycles, donated by Pepsi, valued at $200 each; and a three-month membership from the PEAK Health and Wellness Center, $260 value. The last opportunity to get in on early registration in person will at Park and Recreation, Sept. 25, or online Sunday, Sept. 27. That is also the last date to register without paying the $2 per entry late fee. Online registration is available at www.icebreakergf.com. Registration forms will also be available at Universal Athletic Stores and Scheels Stores throughout the State.
Each participant will receive a 2020 Ice Breaker long sleeved t-shirt, a unique finisher medal, and lunch after the race. The Awards Ceremony will begin in the Convention Center at approximately 4 p.m. and will include prize drawings.
For more information contact the Park & Recreation office at 406-771-1265 or at www.icebreakergf.com.