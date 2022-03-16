The community of Fairfield has three fundraising events the public is invited to attend and support on Friday, March 18 and Saturday, March 19.
The Fairfield Eagle Pride is hosting a family glow party on Friday from 6:30 to 9 p.m. in the small gymnasium at the school. There will be dancing, face painting, a photo booth and glow-in-the-dark games. Tickets for the event are $10 for a family of five or more, $7 for a family of four or less and $3 for an individual. A part of the proceeds will go to the Fairfield school music department.
Also Friday night, the Fairfield Fire Department will hold their annual Firemen’s Fun Night. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with activities starting at 7 p.m. Refreshments along with nachos and popcorn will be provided. There will be a silent auction, live auction and a gun raffle card game, as well as the traditional calcutta. This is the department’s largest fundraiser of the year with the money raised this year going toward purchasing self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) gear. Fairfield Fire Chief Nick Dale said they are excited to bring back the Fun Night after it being not held because of COVID concerns the past two years.
On Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Fairfield Junior Women’s Club will hold an Extravaganza at the Fairfield Community Hall. There will be close to 30 tables of crafters, direct sales representatives and small businesses selling items during the event. Admission is free to the public. Junior Women’s Club will have food for sale throughout the day, including rolls for breakfast and pulled pork sandwiches at noon and homemade baked items.
The funds raised will go back into community activities.