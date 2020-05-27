The Dutton/Brady school board members addressed activities for the end of the year, along with hiring and planning for the 2020-21 school year, in their May 18 meeting.
“Due to the school closure in March, we are ahead of schedule in cleaning, which will allow for additional work to be completed,” Superintendent Erica Allen said. Work has been done on remodeling the shop and the maintenance crew has made substantial progress in painting floors and walls, organizing and cleaning. A list has been compiled of additional work to be completed over the summer.
Allen also highlighted how the district continued to monitor coronavirus concerns during the final weeks of school, which concluded on May 21. She noted that federal CARES Act funds were expected to be dispersed by the Office of Public Instruction around May 7 but had not been received at the time of the meeting. They will continue to monitor the release of funds. The board passed a temporary policy allowing the district to use transportation funds to pay for remote learning in March. Allen said they are looking at using the fourth quarter individual transportation contract funds, which were not used due to school closure, for remote learning costs.
It was reported that the new activities bus was delivered on May 1. Bus driver Cal Sand, mechanic Tim Jergensen and activities director Reid Michel were on hand to inspect the bus.
During the meeting, the board approved several action items, including:
•The hiring of: Wayne Anderson as a paraprofessional, (he had worked at Pondera Colony and had given his resignation, but decided during the remote schooling that he missed the students and would like to be back in the classroom); Kathryn Heryla, who graduated this spring from the University of Montana with a degree in French and education, as half-time elementary/half-time language teacher; Amy and Seth Storle as summer maintenance crew; and Betty Brumwell, who has worked for the district for 40 years, as business manager/board clerk.
•The hiring of extracurricular and coaching staff, including: Lori Ostberg, high school girls volleyball; Breanna Dahlman, high school assistant and junior high volleyball, assistant high school girls basketball and junior high track; Randall Reeves, high school and junior high girls basketball; Tyson Anderson, high school boys basketball; Dustin Erickson, assistant high school and junior high boys basketball; Tom Tranmer, high school track; Brent Hitchcock, high school assistant track; and Matthew Sutherland, high school speech and drama.
•Renewing membership in several associations: the Montana School Boards Association, Montana Cooperative Service, Montana High School Association, the Golden Triangle Curriculum Consortium, Montana Rural Education and the Big Sky Speical Needs Cooperative.
•Approving to continue the speech and drama co-op with the Power High School District.