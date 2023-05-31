The Fairfield High School tennis team competed at the Class B/C state tennis tournament in Great Falls. The Eagles took Maya Wilson in singles and Darrah Rogers and Paige Hatch in doubles.
Rogers and Hatch lost their first match in a close three-set decision to Deriana and Warden of Three Forks. The duo bounced back against Leonard and Holtmeyer of Baker in a sweep, before being eliminated by Hlad and Pinkerton of Forsyth.
Wilson opened her weekend with a win over Poplar’s Escarega in a sweep. She continued to sweep her next two opponents in victories over Tucker of Red Lodge and Hutton of Conrad. In a singles semifinal matchup with Chinook’s Molyneaux, Wilson again defeated the Sugarbeeter before being swept in the championship match by Berreth of Chinook.
Fairfield ended the weekend with 16 points and a 10th-place finish as a team, including a runner-up in singles.