The 52nd annual Fairfield Community Hall board meeting will be held on Monday, March 1, at 7 p.m. at the hall.
Operations reports and election will be held. Aaron Barnett and Nathan Pitcher have completed their second three-year terms. New board members will be seated at the meeting.
The board will review the completed renovations and discuss future timeline for additional work plus funding raising ideas. There will be no goodies served or the playing of bingo after the meeting due to health concerns. Those attending is asked to wear mask and social distancing will be observed.
Membership dues are $10 yearly but additional donations for maintenance are appreciated, as are donations for special projects.
Donations can be mailed to Fairfield Community Civic and Recreation Inc., P.O. Box 533, Fairfield, MT 59436.