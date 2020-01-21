The annual pancake supper sponsored by the Dupuyer Community Club will be held on Jan. 26 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Dupuyer grade school.
Everyone is invited to attend the event, which will feature a meal of bacon, eggs, pancakes, coffee and juice. Special treats may include chokecherry syrup.
The meal will cost $5 per person and $20 per family. Children 5 and under eat for free.
Many folks use this annual event as a reminder to pay their annual Dupuyer Community Club dues of $15 per person. Proceeds from the supper and dues support community activities and help pay the repair and maintenance, utilities and insurance for the Dupuyer Community Hall.