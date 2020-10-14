Friends of Montana PBS in Bozeman won a $9,000 grant for its video project, “Landscapes of a Western Mind: the Story of Ivan Doig.” The grant is part of $45,000 in video and regular grants that Humanities Montana awarded at its September meeting.
The grants will support the creation of three video projects as well as humanities-rich projects such as podcasts, classroom workshops and programming that expands on museum exhibits.
The Ivan Doig film project explores the life and work of Montana author Doig through the lens of the landscapes he lived and wrote about. Humanities Montana funds will support editing and transcribing existing interview footage, archival research and the creation of a musical score.
Doig, who died in 2015, was a Montana native who set the majority of his 16 books in the Big Sky state. The Dupuyer community hosts an Ivan Doig day each summer. He told the stories of the people who settled and lived in the Dupuyer area of the Rocky Mountain Front from 1889 until the present. His books honored the people and the place in both nonfiction memoir and fictional novels.