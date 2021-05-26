Speeches, music and the presentation of scholarships, awards and diplomas brought laughter and tears to the eyes of the five Power High School seniors, their families and friends at the 2021 graduation ceremony May 22.
Salutatorian Kinsey May described the class during her speech as more like a family. “With just five in our class, we have been more like a family, we have been there for each other and appreciate the fact our teachers, families and community have been there for us too,” she said. She highlighted accomplishments of the class and spoke of their future endeavors, positive that each will find success and make their mark in the world as they move forward.
Class valedictorian Sierra Sievers, using a slide show, shared tips she gained during the pandemic, especially those from her furry friends. Among them were to not forget to take a moment to enjoy your life, keep your eye on the prize until you reach your goal, reach out for help, be willing to listen and be helpful when possible and always be thankful and grateful. She too shared some humorous and touching insights into her fellow classmates and wished them the best of luck on their journey through life.
In keeping with the theme of advice and tips, KRTV Sports Director Tom Wylie shared some life experiences along with 20 tips he has learned along the way. Wylie, whose path has crossed with the graduates while covering them in sports and school activities, was honored to speak at their commencement ceremony. The seniors provided the biographies of their school years. Wylie said, “Wow. They do so much, impressive from athletics to jobs, community service to time with spent with their families and they’re all great students. I don’t know where they find the time to sleep,” he joked.
“From the smiles on their faces and some tears in the eyes, you can see how proud your family and community are of each of you. You can see some looks of relief too, that you made it,” he laughed.
He told the class they will never be done learning. “This is something you will be doing for the rest of your lives,” he said.
Among the other tips he shared were travel more, save your money, believe in yourself, don’t let others tell you what to do but play attention to adults and what they share, don’t worry about the future, don’t stress, attitude and effort are important, be kind and work hard, get sleep, character counts, always wear shoes in the shower at college, never be afraid to ask for help and don’t worry if you don’t have everything figured out.
He closed by encouraging the class to follow their dreams, thanking them for the joyful years they have provided and saying he can’t wait to see what they will do in the next phase of their lives.
During graduation ceremony, school board member Rhad Keel, with the help of Superintendent Loren Dunk, presented the inaugural recipients of the Power Hall of Fame — Arnie Gettel, Dale Bauman and Neil Hamm — with plaques. Keel explained the concept of the award is to recognize those individuals who have given extensively to the school and community over the years. He said there were 25 nominations received. The three men were honored at a banquet May 21.
The Power High School choir sang a musical selection in honor of the class.
Power guidance counselor Whitney Brewer presented scholarships and awards to the seniors during graduation ceremony. They are as follows:
Kinsey May — Power Educators Association, Mountain View Co-op and Boe Brothers.
Sierra Sievers — Emma Siebenaller music award, American Legion Auxiliary Post 103, Montana Heisey, Montana Jaycee, JCI National, Reach Higher Montana, Rachelle Hager Memorial, Leadership Award and Scholarship MSU Premier Freshman, Boe Brothers, MSU Stem, MUS Honors full tuition waiver for four years.
Rider Thompson — Most Improved student award.
Brianna Wakkinen — Nash Loyd Coffman award, School Administrators of Montana, Terri and Joan Weber and 3 Rivers Banner.
Nicholas Widhalm — Steve Timmerman Memorial, Pepsi, Mountain View Co-op, UM Western Football, DAR Outstanding Citizenship Nominee and Jerry Richardson Sportsmanship award.